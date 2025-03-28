College Baseball Picks for Friday, March 28

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Odds and Best Bets Today (3/28)

The Week 7 Friday lines for some inexplicable reason were incredibly late to be posted. A lot of the numbers I got down in my Discord were egregious misprices on Bet365, and as usual once DraftKings came out with their assessment, every other book had to make sure they quickly switched up. Absolutely gutless behavior. It's a full card today, but there's one game in particular I find completely out of whack that we need to discuss.

College Baseball Odds: Georgia vs Auburn

Auburn Tigers (+200)

Georgia Bulldogs (-270)

Total: 14

Some of you probably caught my Future Wednesday piece on UGA. Walking through how potent their offense has been ranking top 10 in most major categories, leading the country in several like homers (74), runs scored (282), and WRC + (192). The 25-2 Dawgs will get their toughest test on the young season against 20-5 Auburn, one of the biggest risers thus far for the 2025 season.

Auburn landed one of the more under-the-radar transfers in Samuel Dutton, who has shined as the Friday ace, from his limited role at LSU. His 2.48 ERA and 38 K/6 BB ratio across 32.2 innings has not only given the Tigers some reliability in their starting rotation, a weak point in 2024, but it's allowed this team to have a chance to win basically every time he steps on the mound. Coming off a subpar outing at Kentucky (5 innings, 4 ER), Dutton will see maybe the most challenging test of all in a UGA lineup that certainly has a claim as the top offense in the nation.

Facing a relentless Dawgs team that hits for power, average, and gets on base at every level of this lineup will require a fantastic outing for Dutton. The two things he's done really well are limiting the free passes and long ball (two homers allowed), which is where Georgia makes opposing pitchers pay. Even against a deep lineup, the priority remains in shutting down the top of it with Ryland Zaborowski (.467 average/1.708 OPS, 14 homers/48 RBI's), Robbie Burnett (.383 average/1.548 OPS/13 homers/41 RBI's), Slate Alford (1.027 OPS/7 homers), and Tre Phelps (.934 OPS/5 homers). If he can do that, Auburn will have a chance in the opener.

The pitching has been the main point of emphasis for UGA, especially in the starting rotation. Charlie Goldstein has had a lot of big performances during his tenure, but it's been a rough go in 2025. His 9.00 ERA, eight walks, and four homers in just 10 innings has resulted in him not lasting past three innings once this year. Now he faces an Auburn offense that can plate runs in a hurry, too.

There are several contributors for the Tigers, but the highlight players are potential top catcher off the board this summer Ike Irish (.351 average/1.083 OPS/5 homers), Cooper McMurray (.362 average/1.134 OPS/7 homers), and Chase Fralick (.371 average/.890 OPS). With Goldstein possibly going just one time through the order, they'll need to start fast and allow Dutton to try and pitch with a lead.

This entire series is going to be a war, and chances are Auburn will need at least eight runs to have a good chance at grabbing a big upset, but it's a lineup that is capable. Because of their success and flair, UGA is getting a lot of notice right now, especially from sports books. As a result, UGA is starting to become a big favorite in most games, even more so when they are home.

I wouldn't be sleeping on Auburn though, and at this price it's absolutely worth a play getting +200 with a pitching advantage.

Pick: Auburn ML +200 (DK)

