College Baseball Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 23

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks for Sunday, February 23

Well, well, well. UC Santa Barbara made things a little uncomfortable yesterday. Not that I watched it, as I went to bed after the fifth inning because I needed to get my beauty sleep. Being this handsome requires some sacrifices. Regardless, the Gauchos cashed to cap off a 4-1 (+3.02 units) day with the only loss coming from Oregon State against Oklahoma, which infuriates me. Disgusts me. Gross.

Anyway, this Sunday slate is a bit of a mess with a ton of doubleheaders on Saturday, so we're getting creative here. One thing I've always leaned in historically on the Lord's Day has been the usual high-scoring games we get. And if you paid attention last week, we had plenty of them. Remember, Sundays are for the overs.

Today's Best College Baseball Bets

Oral Roberts Eagles (+170) @ Arizona State Sun Devils (-220) | Total: 16.5

If you did a double take on how high that total is, get used to it. I mean, when I first started watching the sport I thought the same thing — "wow, that's a lot of runs." College baseball is a lot different than the MLB. Arizona State imploded a four-run late lead on Friday to lose 8-7. They ended up evening the score on Saturday with an offensive avalanche in their 12-5 win. Now the rubber match settles it. But as you can see, we've had a 15-run and 17-run game already.

Had you followed me in the preseason, you would know the Sun Devils are a team I am extremely high on this year. They were my Big 12 conference winner coming into the season. They're my dark horse for Omaha. I'll admit I was annoyed they imploded on Friday in what was a game they should have won. But, overall, this team is going to be great in 2025, and there should be a lot of opportunities to bet the over on their team totals and game totals. It all starts with their wagon of an offense.

The lineup was the big reason why I liked the Sun Devils to finally break out in manager Willie Bloomquist's fourth year. Led by left fielder Brandon Compton (I added a Golden Spikes future on him this week), who has gotten off to a blazing start (.389 average, 1.385 OPS, 10 runs, 10 RBI, two homers), this offense is loaded. They also have right fielder Kien Vu (.364 average, 1.062 OPS, eight steals), who had a .413 average last year. Then there is breakout candidate center fielder Isaiah Jackson (.320 average, .906 OPS) and catcher Josiah Cromwick (1.104 OPS, three homers), and a lot more. The scary thing about this team is their lineup has legitimately seven play-making bats in that offense, which makes it easy to see how they pumped 33 runs on Ohio State last weekend and 19 so far on Oral Roberts in two games this weekend. Unfortunately, this team will have to score a ton of runs for the foreseeable future with the bullpen they have, which is one of the reasons why their team total over is viable more times than not.

Oral Roberts will be going with lefty Trent Martin on Sunday afternoon. There's not a ton of film on him as he pitched only 9.2 innings last year (eight runs allowed). He did throw last Sunday against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, whatever that is, for a solid opening outing (four scoreless innings, one hit, one walk). With the outcome of the series still hanging in the balance, I would think Arizona State's lineup comes ready to hunt for blood. If they can do that and get Martin out early, Oral Roberts will be forced to continue to dig into that tired bullpen. Then it might be open season.

Arizona State is going with Jaden Alba, another pitcher who doesn't have much film. The sophomore only threw 7.1 innings last season (six earned runs), and tossed four innings for two earned runs last weekend against Ohio State. One thing about Oral Roberts is that they are relentless pests – like roaches or rats. They just won't die. The Sun Devils' pitching staff is the weakness of the team. Until it improves, they're liable to give up a lot of runs to opposing offenses. Their tired bullpen used maybe their best arm last night in Josh Butler for three innings. It doesn't seem like they have a ton of quality options if Alba gets chased abruptly.

I understand this is an extremely high total, but if you think about it, it's feasible. Two starters with fewer than 15 innings each of collegiate pitching experience. Tired bullpens. An offense that could realistically be a top-10 lineup by the end of the year in Arizona State. And an Oral Roberts offense that is pesky and can score as well (13 runs in their last two games). The fact this series is still up for grabs means both teams will be fighting hard instead of mailing it in.

Let's score some runs.

College Baseball Best Bet Today

Pick: Over 16.5 Runs (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

