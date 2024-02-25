College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 25

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks Today: Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State

You guys reading my articles the last couple of weeks are probably thinking to yourself, "THIS moron really thinks he knows what he's talking about with College Baseball !?" It's fair, I get it. Let's understand that there's been some fluke unluck happening.

The plus money Iowa ML banger I gave last night was well on its way before they blew a SIX-RUN LEAD. Not to mention, I've had four one-run losses this weekend on games I should have won. If it sounds like I'm complaining, it's because I am. I hate to admit my guilty pleasure, but I LOVE to complain.

Anyway, Sunday baseball is here and I am approaching with caution. It's another one-play write-up. Let's send the weekend off with a W.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (+110) vs. Oregon State Beavers (-140)

It's been an interesting love triangle this weekend at the Kubota College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas beat Oregon State (one of my one-run losses this weekend), but lost to OK State last night (another one-run loss). Now, I'm picking the Beavers to down the Cowboys. There's a little irony here in the battle of OSUs, no?

Oregon State has had a good weekend thus far. Even in that crazy loss to Arkansas, they managed to navigate through an all-time pitching performance by Hagen Smith and his 17 K's. They treaded water and were able to strike when the opportunity presented itself. The Beavs couldn't deliver the knockout punch, but the eye test shows this is a squad that has IT. Battling a Cowboys team that is no slouch, but overrated, it's too short of a price in my humble opinion.

The starting pitching matchup has not been announced yet, but for Oregon State I think there's a good chance Jaren Hunter toes the rubber. The senior is a very solid College pitcher, and has been one of the better PAC 12 arms over the last few years. He handled his '24 debut against a pesky Minnesota team by allowing only one run over four innings. His best attribute is his exceptional strike-throwing. In his collegiate career, Hunter has only issued 22 free passes in 105.2 innings across 31 appearances (20 starts). He'll need to stick to that pinpoint control against a capable OK State lineup with two projected first-rounders - one in the '24 draft, the other in the '25 draft- in Carson Benge and Nolan Schubart. The Beavers will likely need about five innings of two runs or less from their Sunday starter.

My best guess for the Pokes pitcher today would be Janzen Keisel. Keisel was money last weekend against Sam Houston State with five shutout innings and six strikeouts. Oklahoma State's starting pitching has actually been surprisingly great this weekend. But now their toughest test has been saved for last with what is arguably the best offense in America. After a frustrating loss to Arkansas on Friday, Oregon State came back on Saturday with a fresh spanking of Michigan in their 11-1 mercy rule win. I actually think Keisel could hold his own today, but who knows about that bullpen at the end of a long weekend.

I wasn't big on Oklahoma State coming into the year, and frankly, I'm still not. It's a team that you have to be strategic about picking your spots on. I just think the Beavers are too short here with what is likely a pitching edge and big offensive advantage. The Cowboys are no gimmie, but ORST is the play for me.

Pick: Oregon State ML -140