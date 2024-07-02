Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props for July 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Tuesday, July 2

After a quiet Monday, baseball bounces back with 15 games Tuesday. With a ton of betting options to consider, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three props that stand out.

Mike Barner's season record: 30-22 (+2.59 units)

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets

Graham Ashcraft is having another rough campaign. After posting a 4.76 ERA and a 5.06 FIP last season, he has a 5.45 ERA and a 4.98 FIP this year. He was pitching so poorly to begin this season that he was eventually demoted to the minors. However, he is back in the starting rotation for the Reds with Nick Lodolo (finger) landing on the injured list.

In his first start back from the minors, Ashcraft gave up six runs over 5.1 innings against the Pirates. He has given up at least three earned runs in each of his last seven starts. The Yankees have the highest OPS in baseball against right-handed pitchers, so look for Ashcraft to give up at least three earned runs again.

Graham Ashcraft over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Bets

The Rockies and Brewers combined to score 15 runs at Coors Field on Monday. The game went to extra innings, with the Rockies scoring one run in the bottom of the 10th inning to emerge with the victory. It wasn't a great pitching matchup with Austin Gomber taking the mound for the Rockies. Following an opener, the Brewers used Bryse Wilson for multiple innings.

Another ugly pitching matchup is in the cards for Tuesday with Ryan Feltner taking on Dallas Keuchel. Feltner has a 1.65 WHIP at home this season. In his last four starts at home, he has allowed at least four runs through the first five innings in three of them. The Brewers are tied for the fifth-most runs scored in baseball and only need to score three runs to hit the over on their team total of three runs through the first five innings. That will be our first wager for this game.

Second, let's take a shot on a wager with plus odds and select both teams to score at least five runs in the game. Feltner has given up at least four runs in each of his last six starts. Behind him is an overworked Rockies bullpen that has seen Jalen Beeks, Nick Mears, Tyler Kinley, Victor Vodnik and Justin Lawrence all pitch in two of the last three days.

On the Rockies' side of things, they have a terrific matchup to score runs in bunches against Keuchel. In his first start with the Brewers last week, he allowed five runs over four innings against the Rangers. He has not posted a WHIP below 1.53 since the 2020 season. The Brewers' bullpen behind him also isn't in great shape after using five relievers Monday.

Brewers over 2.5 runs first five innings (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Both teams to score 5+ runs (+150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

