MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets Game 2 and More Expert MLB Picks for April 4

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets Game 2 and More Expert MLB Picks for April 4

Written by 
John Ryan 
Published on April 4, 2024

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Can We Trust the New York Yankees?

The New York Yankees are off to a solid 5-1 start to the 2024 campaign, but it is far too early in this 162-game marathon to start anointing them as an AL pennant contender. With the extra-inning, 6-5 win last night in Arizona, the Yankees have won the first two series of the 2024 season, but they are flawed.

MLB fans can enjoy the season with the BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

The game was tied at two runs each through the ninth inning. Alex Verdugo hit his first home run as a Yankee and New York led 4-2. The Yankees tacked on two more runs in the frame and led 6-2 entering the bottom of the 10th inning. Clay Holmes started the 10th inning and allowed two unearned runs, allowing the Diamondbacks to re-tie the game. The Yankee offense came through again scoring two more runs in the top of the 11th. Holmes was brought back in to start the 11th and recorded  an out and allowed the third of the unearned runs on a fielding error to bring the Diamondbacks to within one run. Caleb Ferguson then got the two final outs of the game to secure the Yankee win.

This is a a potential trend that I see unfolding for the Yankees, who will score an abundance of runs, but will not have the consistent starting and relief pitching to hold on to leads or keep the team within striking distance for a come-from-behind win. The Yankees will be overpriced in their next several series that start Friday at Yankee Stadium with a three-game series against their divisional AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays. 

MLB Picks for Detroit Tigers vs New York Mets, Game 2

The Tigers and the Mets will play a doubleheader on Thursday after getting rained out Wednesday. The second game of this doubleheader has the Mets priced as a -120 moneyline favorite with a posted total of 7.5 runs. In early betting action for this game, 60% of the tickets and handle are on the Tigers.

Who is Detroit's Matt Manning?

The Tigers will send to the hill right-hander Matt Manning, who is 11-14 in 45 career starts since his debut in June of the 2021 season. He was drafted ninth overall by the Tigers in the 2016 amateur draft out of Sheldon High School in Sacramento, CA. He is a lanky 6-6 weighing in at just under 200 pounds, but has a great arm. 

He is a traditional fastball/slider pitcher throwing a fastball about 50 percent of the time and a slider about 32 percent of the time. He will mix in a change that averages a spin rate of 1,442 RPM when facing left-handed batters. That changeup has late dropping motion that generates weakly hit ground balls or whiffs. He has a terrific arm-side run on his fastball that jams right-handed batters creating easy outs. I believe he will complete at least 5 innings of work in this game and earn the win.

The Mets have not announced their starter and this simply reflects the lack of starting pitching depth the Mets have entering this season. The starter who is expected to be at least penciled into the lineup is Jose Butto, who will be called up from the Syracuse Mets and has limited MLB experience. 

The Situational Trends Supporting the Tigers in Game 2

The following situational trends support this betting opportunity on the Tigers.

·      Mets are just 7-27 losing 26 units per unit wagered when facing an AL team that is batting .260 or lower in games played over the past two seasons.

·      Mets are 2-14 losing 14 units per unit wagered when facing a team from the AL Central spanning the past two seasons.

·      Mets are 12-36 losing 32 units per unit wagered in inter-league games.

MLB Picks for Guardians vs Twins

The betting markets have the 5-2 Guardians priced as a +135 underdogs at BetMGM when they face the 3-2 Twins on Thursday afternoon starting at 4:10 PM EST. The total is priced at 7.5 runs at DraftKings.

MLB Betting Algorithm Supporting the Guardians

The following MLB betting algorithm has produced a 59-26 record for 69% winning bets that have averaged a -135 favorite and earned 22.78 units per unit wagered over the past five seasons. The requirements are:

·      Bet on any AL teams scoring 5.4 or more RPG.

·      That team's defense has allowed two or fewer runs in each of their two previous games.

·      That team is facing a foe that has a solid bullpen posting a 3.75 or lower ERA.

If the game occurs in the first 20 games of the season, these teams have produced a highly profitable 17-7 record for 71% winning bets averaging a -140 wager and earning a stellar 178% ROI over the past five seasons. In addition, if they are priced as the underdog they have gone 5-0!

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

·      Bet the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 over the NY Mets as an 8-Unit Best Bet

·      Bet on the Guardians to defeat the Twins as an 8-unit bet

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John Ryan
John Ryan
John Ryan has been handicapping professional sports for over 28 years. He has either won or placed in the Top-10 in dozens of contests. John's success begins with the philosophy that profits are earned and measured over the long-term and not just one lucky weekend. He has hosted or been a guest on more than 5,000 shows and when hosting he always ends them with "Bet with your heads and not over it and may all the wins be yours." Every client is informed that there are no guarantees for profit or that any past performances can be counted on for future profitable results. He provides full disclosure that gambling can be dangerous, but can be a lot of fun if done in a very disciplined manner. For more than 30 years John has develoepd adn deployed many advanced analytical, machine learning, and neural network quantitative applications. Jumuman subjectivity from these applications is minimized and proftit potential optimized. The foundation systems are based on combinatorial algorithms and an adaptive-structure Neural Network. In summary, his systems calculate and analyze several million pieces of game data and then optimizes the data to produce the best possible forecasts. The systems also optimize team streaks and momentum metrics much like their technical use in the analysis of a stocks, futures, or even bitcoin. As seen in the financial markets for decades and personally learned from a vast investment banking career on Wall Street, John applies a contrarian weighting to the betting markets consensus. For example, if a given trend in any sport is posting a 15-2 ATS, then the model may project that the trend has topped and is more likely to reverse. JRS is a cutting-edge technology company whose sports information is unique, and informative, and has produced strong predictive anmd consistent results. The key is committing to a full season or a 6 to 12-month horizon. If you make that decision to do that and invest in yourself, you will not be disappointed. After all, he has been around for 28 years with a proven track record of success and treating clients with the respect and full transparency. To be one of the best in anything it takes hard work week after week and John provides this with no hype and just facts that you trust.
Mound Musings: My 2024 “Home” League Pitching Staff
Mound Musings: My 2024 “Home” League Pitching Staff
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Props for Thursday, April 4
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Props for Thursday, April 4
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Single-Game MLB Picks for April 3
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Single-Game MLB Picks for April 3
Can We Learn Anything From the Last 10 MLB No-Hitters?
Can We Learn Anything From the Last 10 MLB No-Hitters?