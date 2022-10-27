DraftKings MLB: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Welcome to the World Series! It's a pretty interesting matchup. The Astros are kind of classic villains in this story. They were great during the regular season, clear favorites, but have, you know, all the stuff about the trashcan. The Phillies, meanwhile, are underdogs, a wild card team that fired its manager during the season and hasn't been to the World Series since 2009.

Game 1 of the World Series kicks off at 8:03 p.m. ET. Unsurprisingly, the pitchers taking the mound are quite good. Justin Verlander is squaring off with Aaron Nola. That makes it tougher for DFS purposes, but I've got recommendations for your lineup anyway.

On DraftKings, you get $50,000 in salary for six players. Your Captain earns 1.5 times the points, but his salary is elevated. Also, DraftKings lets you select starting pitchers for your lineup if you so choose, but they basically always have the highest salaries, so if you go with a pitcher, be prepared to take a few shots on low-salary upside plays. Here is my lineup recommendation for Game 1.

CAPTAIN

Alex Bregman, HOU vs. PHI ($13,800): The fact this series opens in Houston makes Bregman my choice as Captain. This season, he has a .972 OPS at home. Also, the fact a righty is on the mound is actually a good sign for Bregman. He was much better against righties this year, posting an .881 OPS in those matchups.

UTILITY

Justin Verlander, HOU vs. PHI ($10,800): Verlander could win himself a Cy Young, and he's coming off shutting down the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS, a series he was only needed in that single time thanks to a sweep by the Astros. Sure, Verlander's 2.48 FIP isn't as good as his 1.75 ERA, but a 2.48 FIP is excellent. Plus, he had a 1.64 ERA at home.

Aaron Nola, PHI at HOU ($10,600): I decided to do it. I am expecting a low-scoring pitcher's duel in Game 1 of the World Series. It means the rest of my lineup after this is a bit slim, but since I don't think there is going to be much offense, I still think this was the best way to spend my salary. Nola was the inverse of Verlander. He had a 3.25 ERA, but a 2.57 FIP. Also, he was better on the road, notching a 3.00 ERA in away games. I know only one of these guys can win, but both of them can have great numbers and be among the best DFS options out there.

Yuli Gurriel, HOU vs. PHI ($6,000): This is me grabbing a hot hitter on a fairly low salary for the upside. Gurriel didn't have a great regular season, but in the playoffs he's hit .367 and slugged .567. Of the players who made it to the ALCS or NLCS, only Bryce Harper has a higher postseason batting average.

Martin Maldonado, HOU vs. PHI ($4,600): Maldonado is the lowest-salary player likely to start Game 1. It's really that simple. You are going to get more at-bats out of him at this salary than almost anybody in the same tier. More shots at potential surprise points.

Matt Vierling, PHI at HOU ($4,000): Vierling is here because he fills out my roster. If a lefty comes in the game, Vierling would be called upon to replace Brandon Marsh in center field. He might get an at-bat or two. I am happy to have him at this salary combined with my ability to also have both starting pitchers as well.

