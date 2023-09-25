DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We've had a strong run of Monday slates much of the season, but unfortunately, that comes to an end this week with only four games on the calendar. Three kick off at 9:38 pm ET or later, which comprises the main slate. For such a limited number of games, it's a strong pitching slate, highlighted by Blake Snell who could all but clinch the N.L. Cy Young with a strong performance.

As was alluded to, Blake Snell ($9,600) highlights the pitching options. He has the best strikeout rate of the day and has over 30 DK points in three of his last five starts. A matchup against the Giants isn't particularly imposing, especially when considering the rest of the lineups taking the field Monday.

Strictly based on skills, we should be more interested in Luis Castillo ($9,300) as compared to Justin Verlander ($8,5000). However, the matchup may be enough to push the opposite direction, as the Astros have been the best lineup (as measured by wOBA) in the league while striking out at only a 15.8 percent clip across the last 30 days. In comparison, the Mariners have been league average in wOBA while striking out at nearly a 25 percent clip.

Logan Webb (7,900) is an interesting choice given his combination of price and some of his peripherals. He's squaring off against the Padres and appears to be coming out of a rough stretch that has lasted a considerable portion of the second half of the season. He has the best SIERA (3.21) of any available pitcher and has topped 20 DK points in two of his last five stats.

There isn't a great punt pitcher available, but Jon Gray ($6,400) would be the choice in the hopes that he can corral a win. He's been very poor across his last several starts, something we'll highlight in more detail shortly.

For those who prefer Castillo over Verlander, it makes sense to get exposure to the Mariners lineup due to Verlander's propensity to give up home runs (2.0 HR/9 across his last five starts). There are some big names playing for Seattle, but J.P. Crawford ($4,100) has been in the best form of the group of late by maintaining a .535 SLG while averaging 9.3 DK points across his last 10 games.

Jo Adell ($3,500) is the exact type of batter that can stand out on a short slate like this due to the volatility of his performance. We alluded to Gray's struggles earlier, but he's allowed seven home runs across his last 19.2 innings and five starts. Adell has the pop to make him pay and has hit in the heart of the Angels' lineup since returning from the injured list.

There will be more on the Rangers lineup soon, but Robbie Grossman ($3,200) is a great option against lefties, as he's regularly hit third in the order in that scenario. He's also maintained a .406 wOBA and .234 ISO against southpaws.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels (Patrick Sandoval): Marcus Semien ($5,700), Corey Seager ($6,500), Josh Jung ($4,800)

A couple pitchers taking the mound Monday have home run problems, but Sandoval stands out due to his control issues. Solo home runs are difficult to project and stack, so instead we want to target the pitcher that allows the most baserunners in the hopes that they give up a big hit or two to help the stack come through. Sandoval fits that description the best of the limited options and the Rangers lineup has gotten back on track by posting a .334 wOBA and .189 ISO across the last 30 days.

