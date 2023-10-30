DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The World Series has gotten off to a compelling start, with the Rangers earning a comeback win in Game 1 thanks to late home runs from Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia. Arizona got their revenge in Game 2, winning comfortably in a well-rounded offensive performance. That sets up a Game 3 matchup between Max Scherzer and Brandon Pfaadt as the series heads to Arizona.

Pitching

Scherzer ($17,400 Captain/$11,600 Util) returned from a shoulder injury for Texas' ALCS matchup against the Astros after being sidelined for the final three weeks of the regular season as well as the first two rounds of the playoffs. In total, he's thrown 6.2 innings and allowed seven earned runs while maintaining a 6:3 K:BB. That's certainly not the Scherzer we've come to expect. He's had a week since his last start, so perhaps he's had time to get healthier. Based on his two prior postseason starts that seems unlikely, and at his cost, it's a significant risk to roster him.

Typing out that Pfaadt ($15,900/$10,600) is a better option than Scherzer would have been unthinkable at the start of the season, particularly given the way that his campaign began. In particular, his last two outings have been solid, as he's racked up 29.6 and 15.4 DK – both against the Phillies. He hasn't been allowed to work deep into games (max of 5.2 innings in four GS no more than 70 pitches), so he'll have to work efficiently to turn in a usable performance.

Hitters

Like Game 2, this is another slate where it's viable to fade both pitchers. There's also a decent chance we see plenty of runs. Given the way the two teams have scored runs, there's a pretty clear build on paper. The Rangers have scored 78 runs, have 74 RBI and 25 home runs in 14 postseason games. Seager ($14,700/$9,800) and Garcia ($14,400/$9,600) have accounted for 12 home runs, 26 runs scored and 30 RBI. As that duo goes, so does the Rangers' offense. Without rostering a pitcher, rostering both is viable with one as captain.

Even without pitchers, value options will be needed. Jonah Heim ($6,000) is a cheap utility option, as is Mitch Garver ($6,800). Of the duo, Garver has had more postseason success (.268 ISO, .376 wOBA), but Heim has struck out at just a 12 percent rate, which could result in better counting stats soon. They've also fifth and sixth in the lineup, which are good spots considering the quality of the top of the Rangers order.

Generally, the Diamondbacks' production has been more evenly spread. Ketel Marte ($13,500/$9,000) and Corbin Carroll ($13,800/$9,200) have been effective at setting the table, but obviously won't help the budget much. Of the top duos on each time, I'd prefer the combination of Seager/Garcia. Arizona also has strong value options to consider. Gabriel Moreno ($7,000), Tommy Pham ($6,400), and Alek Thomas ($5,600) each have ISOs above .200, with the first two often hitting third and fifth in the lineup, respectively. Thomas is a true punt play. He has only 11 hits in 48 plate appearances, but four have been home runs and five have been extra-base hits.

Conclusion

The ideal on-paper build is fading both pitchers, stacking Garcia and Seager and finding primarily value options in Arizona's lineup to build out the remaining spots on the roster.

