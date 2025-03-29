DraftKings MLB: Plays and Strategies for Saturday, March 29

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

There's arguably no better period in sports than the beginning of baseball season, so let's enjoy some weekend action. DK is offering two primary sets of contests on Saturday. The first kicks off at 1:10 p.m. EDT and includes the ones at 4:05. The other is at 7:05 p.m. EDT and includes all the night matchups. We'll focus on the earlier one as there are more games. Without further ado, let's dive into the action.

Pitchers

Pitchers are moderately valued relative to what we're likely to see as the season progresses. Everyone should be more likely to pay up as a result, though there's an edge to be had at that isn't likely to be the case. Joe Ryan ($8,800) is my top choice to build through. His 27.3 K% from 2024 is comfortably the best of the pitchers available and the matchup against the Cardinals shouldn't be overly daunting.

There are two other choices to consider in this tier: Jesus Luzardo ($8,200) and Gavin Williams ($8,400). Luzardo had a disastrous 2024 season, so he does carry significant risk. However, he enjoyed an excellent spring (16:3 K:BB across 12.1 IP) and draws a manageable matchup against the Nationals. Williams' campaign was cut short by injuries, but he pitched well across the final month. Kansas City represents a tougher matchup, so I'd lean toward Luzardo.

Moving down leads us to Nick Lodolo ($7,800). He lists the second-best K-BB% in the pool. Pitching at Great American Ballpark isn't ideal and Lodolo historically has produced poor stats there, so there is reason to fade.

There aren't many cheap options to consider since the bottom of the pitching options aren't great. Nestor Cortes ($7,400) is the cheapest option I'd feel comfortable starting and has something of a revenge game against the Yankees. Bailey Falter ($7,000) is a matchup-play only, though the savings available in a relatively flat salary structure probably aren't worth the $400.

Top Hitters

The Phillies offer multiple choices in this category and represent a valid stacking option. Jake Irvin has a significant homer problem against lefties over his career (1.76 HR/9), making Kyle Schwarber ($5,800) and Bryce Harper ($5,400) top selections.

We saw multiple long balls fly out of Yankee Stadium on Opening Day, so we can target both Milwaukee and New York bats. Lefties are the primary beneficiaries of the stadium's dimensions, so consider Jazz Chisholm ($5,500), Cody Bellinger ($5,300) or Christian Yelich ($5,000).

Value Bats

If the Rays' lineup were at full strength, they would definitely be up for stacking. That could still be the case, though the lineup is getting very thin with Josh Lowe (oblique) likely out. However, Jonathan Aranda ($2,600) could slot into the cleanup spot while enjoying the short right porch of Steinbrenner Field.

We'll pick off another value pick on a subpar lineup in Endy Rodriguez ($2,400). The Pirates have a great matchup against Valente Bellozo, who posted a 5.32 SIERA and 7.8 K-BB% across a fairly significant 68.2 inning sample last year.

Stacks to Consider

Angels at White Sox (Jonathan Cannon): Mike Trout ($5,600), Taylor Ward ($4,700), Jorge Soler ($4,500)

There's a risk in turning to the Angels as they're far from an elite option, but the top of the order is solid. Trout leads the way, though both Ward and Soler bat inside the top-four while providing strong power upside. Meanwhile, Cannon has among the worst SIERAs (4.72) in the pitcher pool and struggles to miss bats (17.4 K%) while giving up plenty of homers (1.3 HR/9).

Reds vs. Giants (Justin Verlander): TJ Friedl ($4,100), Matt McLain ($4,900), Elly De La Cruz ($5,900)

The Reds have a lot of things going for them on Saturday. The first is their home park, which is one of the best for promoting home runs. They'll also have the benefit of facing Verlander, who appears to be in the sunset of his career. He can't miss bats like he used to (18.7 K% in 2024) and carries a significant long ball problem (1.5 HR/9). Verlander could bounces back, yet his name value outweighs his production. Combined with a home game, the Reds are set up to post some runs on Saturday.

