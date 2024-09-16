Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Check-Swings Edition

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa : The Twins' playoff hopes got a boost over the weekend with the return of both Buxton and Correa. Buxton missed more than a month with right hip inflammation but returned with a bang, hitting a home run in his first game back. Correa's absence was longer, as he missed two months while receiving treatment for plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Neither player played on Sunday as the Twins look to ease them back into the mix. Both players are proven

Bo Bichette : The Blue Jays infielder has looked sharp on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo. He has collected a hit in each of his four games played and is batting .286 with two RBI overall. Bichette has not played since straining his right calf in July but appears on the verge of returning to the big-league club. He's worth playing if you remained patient and are still alive in the fantasy postseason.

CJ Abrams : The Nationals shortstop has missed three straight games due to shoulder soreness. As I have said all year, soreness is not a true diagnosis but a symptom of an underlying issue. As a result, it is hard to determine how long Abrams' absence will continue without a true injury designation. Fortunately, manager Dave Martinez did suggest Abrams may have been available off the bench on Sunday, hinting at a quick return. Tread cautiously here as there is a high degree of uncertainty surrounding Abrams.

Check Swings

CJ Abrams: The Nationals shortstop has missed three straight games due to shoulder soreness. As I have said all year, soreness is not a true diagnosis but a symptom of an underlying issue. As a result, it is hard to determine how long Abrams' absence will continue without a true injury designation. Fortunately, manager Dave Martinez did suggest Abrams may have been available off the bench on Sunday, hinting at a quick return. Tread cautiously here as there is a high degree of uncertainty surrounding Abrams.

Bo Bichette: The Blue Jays infielder has looked sharp on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo. He has collected a hit in each of his four games played and is batting .286 with two RBI overall. Bichette has not played since straining his right calf in July but appears on the verge of returning to the big-league club. He's worth playing if you remained patient and are still alive in the fantasy postseason.

Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa: The Twins' playoff hopes got a boost over the weekend with the return of both Buxton and Correa. Buxton missed more than a month with right hip inflammation but returned with a bang, hitting a home run in his first game back. Correa's absence was longer, as he missed two months while receiving treatment for plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Neither player played on Sunday as the Twins look to ease them back into the mix. Both players are proven fantasy options when healthy but have struggled to avoid injury. They will continue to receive routine days off down the stretch, and remain inherently risky investments but should be utilized when in the lineup.

Luis Castillo: Castillo's hamstring strain was classified as a Grade 2 strain, meaning fibers of the injured muscle were torn. Grade 2 strains are often referred to as incomplete or partial tears. He has received a platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) injection in the area in hopes of creating an environment more conducive to healing. However, time remains a necessary component for a full recovery and it seems unlikely Castillo pitches again the season.

Oneil Cruz: Cruz made an early exit on Sunday after tweaking his left ankle on a slip in the outfield. He initially continued playing but was removed from the game when the ankle tightened up. Normally a seemingly minor injury like this wouldn't be cause for concern. However, this is the same ankle Cruz fractured last season following a collision at home plate with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala. Cruz broke his fibula and sustained an injury to the distal tibiofibular joint that ultimately required surgery. Cruz's latest injury could simply be a mild sprain or a strain of one of the stabilizers of the ankle. However, considering his injury history look for the Pirates to handle the issue carefully. Consider him day-to-day with a high chance of him missing some playing time.

Tyler Glasnow: The Dodgers pitcher has a sprained right elbow and has been deemed "highly unlikely" to pitch again this year. Glasnow had been on the IL with elbow tendinitis and was working his way back to action. However, he reported discomfort during a recent bullpen session and was sent for additional testing. There has been no confirmation as to whether Glasnow will need surgery to address the injury, though manager Dave Roberts relayed the pitcher's ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) is intact. This suggests a mild sprain of the UCL, a significant concern for a player who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Hunter Greene: The Reds right-hander is expected to make at least one appearance for the Reds after he has progressed smoothly through his treatment protocol for elbow soreness. He reported no new symptoms following a recent throwing session and was slated to pitch a simulated game over the weekend before a scheduling issue delayed those plans. He will now throw on Tuesday, meaning a return over the weekend remains plausible. It is unclear how much he will be utilized down the stretch, but those invested in Greene will get another chance to play him. However, scale back your expectations, as it seems likely Cincinnati keeps him under a strict pitch limit.

Francisco Lindor: A balky back forced Lindor in and out of the Mets lineup over the weekend. The issue is being described as lower back soreness, and Lindor is slated for an MRI on Monday. The injury appears muscular in nature and imaging should reveal the extent of the problem. A mild strain could be treated without a trip to the IL and would be considered a best-case scenario. Keep an eye out for the medical findings to best prepare for the week ahead.

Chas McCormick: McCormick suffered a fractured right hand when he collided with the outfield wall early last week. He has been placed on the 10-day IL but is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. It has been a rough year for McCormick, as he missed time with a hamstring injury and struggled at the plate when he was healthy.

Corey Seager: The Rangers shortstop is officially out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery. His injury originally was described as right hip discomfort, and Seager underwent a procedure to repair a core muscle injury. Core muscle injuries are commonly referred to as sports hernias. However, these injuries often lack a true herniation of the abdominal wall and are often simply muscle tears in the area. Seager is familiar with the issue, having undergone a similar procedure on his left side in January. The success rate of the surgery is high, and recovery is surprisingly quick. Look for Seager to have a relatively normal offseason and be ready for Spring Training in 2025. His keeper value should remain largely unchanged.

Tarik Skubal: In a season marked by hand injury after hand injury, it was nice to see Skubal avoid a serious injury after being struck in his nonthrowing hand by a comebacker. The Tigers ace was diagnosed with a bruised hand and will make his next scheduled start Wednesday.