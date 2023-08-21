Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Rib Fracture for Stroman

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The rib cage comprises 24 ribs, divided into 12 pairs. Most of the ribs anchor to the sternum (breastbone) in the front and the 12 thoracic vertebrae of the spine in the back. The connection between the ribs and sternum is possible thanks to a specialized type of connective tissue known as costal cartilage. The costal cartilages of the first seven ribs attach directly to the sternum, while ribs 8 through 10 are connected through the costal cartilage of the ribs directly above them. Rib pairs 11 and 12 do not attach to the sternum. A rib cartilage fracture involves one or more areas of this connective tissue.

The Cubs right-hander appeared to be nearing a return from a right hip injury when he reported pain in the right side of his rib cage. Testing on the area revealed a very specific injury, a right rib cartilage fracture.

The fantasy baseball playoffs are on the horizon. Hopefully your title aspirations remain intact, and you can start preparing for the stretch run. As a result, I'm going to expand the Check Swings section and try to hit more players than usual. Best of luck moving forward.

Marcus Stroman

Costal cartilage fractures are common in contact sports, especially football. Quarterbacks Michael Vick and Justin Herbert are just a few examples of NFL players to sustain the injury. NBA players to suffer similar injuries include Kevin Durant and Deron Williams. In these examples, the injured individual often returned in 10 to 14 days' time. However, baseball players tend to miss more time than those in other sports, likely due to the demands of the sport.

Rib injuries often result in sharp pain with activity that worsens with breathing and trunk movement. Baseball, regardless of position, is a sport that demands a high degree of trunk rotation. As a result, Stroman will not be allowed to throw while the area is healing. He will then need additional time to build back up his arm and return to his usual throwing routine. Look for his absence to extend beyond the minimal amount of time.

Check Swings

Ozzie Albies: Albies' left hamstring injury was downgraded from a cramp to a strain early last week. This could be a bit of a chicken-or-the-egg scenario, as the strain could have resulted in cramping or Albies experienced a cramp violent enough to cause a low-grade strain. Either way he is now on the injured list, but it does appear his time there could be brief. He already has been spotted performing running drills and the team did state he is progressing nicely. He will return with an elevated level of risk, but those invested in here should not anticipate an extended absence.

Yonny Chirinos: Chirinos has struggled over the last six weeks, boasting an 8.51 ERA and 1.73 WHIP since July 5. However, his health may have been a contributing factor, as Chirinos has hit the IL with right elbow inflammation. The root of the inflammation has not been revealed but the right-hander does have a history of elbow issues, having previously missed time with a forearm strain and Tommy John surgery in 2020. Allan Winans was recalled from Triple-A to take Chirinos' spot in the rotation, and it seems likely Chirinos' fantasy value for the remainder of the season is sunk. Feel free to look elsewhere.

Michael Harris: Atlanta is dealing with another injury to a key offensive contributor, as the Braves outfielder did not play Sunday due to a foot contusion. X-rays on the area were negative, and Harris has already stated he expects to be back in action Monday against the Mets. Consider him day-to-day for now, but it looks like this isn't a significant concern.

Vladimir Guerrero: The Blue Jays first baseman was unable to finish Sunday's game after reporting discomfort in his left middle finger. Manager John Schneider later said the decision to take out Guerrero was precautionary and they do not anticipate he will miss anymore time. The Blue Jays were up by a sizeable margin when Guerrero was removed, and it appears as though Toronto was simply being conservative with the health of its All-Star. Like Harris, Guerrero should be considered day-to-day.

Emerson Hancock: The Mariners rookie lasted just two innings in Sunday's start. The reason for his departure was listed as a shoulder strain. The exact muscle involved has not been revealed, though that should be determined as he undergoes further testing. Hancock's injury comes just as the team was set to welcome back Bryan Woo from an injury of his own.

Carlos Rodon: The struggling Yankees hope the return of Rodon will provide the team with a much-needed boost. Rodon will return after missing the minimal amount of time with a left hamstring strain. The lefty's first year in New York as not gone as hoped, as injuries and erratic play have negatively impacted his productivity. As mentioned with Albies, hamstring strains are high risk for reoccurrence or aggravation, and Rodon will remain a gamble for the remainder of the season.

Joe Ryan: The Twins right-hander has begun a rehab assignment as he works his way back from a groin strain. He gave up one run on one hit in four innings of work for Triple-A St. Paul, and he could be back with the big-league team within the next week. Manager Rocco Baldelli hinted the Twins may utilize a six-man rotation when Ryan is activated given the success Dallas Keuchel has had since joining the team.

Mike Trout: A bit of lingering soreness in his left wrist delayed Trout's return by a few days, but Los Angeles insists he will be back in the near future. He took batting practice late last week, and manager Phil Nevin hinted the outfielder is essentially day-to-day. A return this week is possible and he would be a nice addition for fantasy managers who have remained patient. Trout has not played since suffering a left hamate fracture on July 3. He will be a must play upon his return, but a small dip in power numbers wouldn't be surprising.

Kyle Tucker: An undisclosed illness kept Tucker out for back-to-back outings late last week. He did not start Sunday but was able to pinch hit in a loss to the Mariners. His brief appearance Sunday is a good sign that he will be able to return for the team's four-game series against the Red Sox starting Monday.