NCAA Baseball Tournament Preview

2025 College World Series Picks and Futures

The show is FINALLY HERE! We've been grinding since late January for this sport and even though it seems like the end is near after a blur of a regular season, the action is just getting started. On Monday afternoon, the Field of 64 - along with the hosts/national seeds - became official.

Like it does every year, we get shocked with snubs and surprise bids. Unfortunately, two of our preseason horses in Texas A&M and UVA didn't even make the tournament, which is not only embarrassing, but sad. So we won't be cashing those tickets, which makes me sick. it is what it is. But the draw is one of the most important parts to handicapping this postseason, so let's take a look at what we can expect for the month of June.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket

The four quadrants are very telling of which teams have a clear path to not just make it to Omaha, but make that run to the finals. Let's look at the left side of this bracket with the teams that have the best chance of making that happen.

Analyzing the 2025 Field of 64: Key Teams and Potential Surprises

Vanderbilt Commodores (+1200)

The Vandy Boys are perhaps the worst best team you'll see. They went on a late-season run, including winning the SEC Tournament, to steal the top overall seed. It's kind of hard to believe, given that they're maybe the fourth or fifth best team in the SEC, but you can't deny the path.

Their region is arguably the easiest in the field, though East Tennessee State is an interesting sleeper. What makes this team dangerous is its incredible pitching talent and depth. Vandy is virtually top 10 in almost every major category like ERA, WHIP, K/9, and SIERA. Should they run through their region, they'll have a favorable draw from the winner of USM's region. I would think Alabama wins that one, and while that could be a tough matchup, I think the Commodores should make it.

Florida Gators (+4000)

I highlighted the Gators as a CWS bet a few weeks ago. They didn't get an easy draw in Coastal's region, but it's winnable for sure. Their pitching is extremely dangerous with a legit trio of a rotation behind Liam Peterson, Pierce Coppola, and Aidan King.

Florida has an elite coach in Kevin O'Sullivan, who has led them to Omaha in consecutive seasons. The red-hot Gators climbed out of a 1-11 SEC hole to enter the tournament as one of the most dangerous threats. Should they win the region, they would likely face Auburn in the Supers, where I believe they have an advantage.

Florida Gators: Overcoming Challenges in the Coastal Region

North Carolina (+1000)

The Heels were an original Omaha 8 projection for me, and it was another outstanding season for them. Their region is definitely winnable. The pitching has been great all year, as another team with three legitimate arms, including ACC Pitcher of the Year, Jake Knapp. The offense has caught fire lately, too. The tougher test would come in the Supers, where they likely face either Oregon or Arizona. Playing in Chapel Hill is a big advantage, not to mention the pitching edge they have over every team standing in their way.

TCU Horned Frogs: Navigating a Tough Road to the College World Series

TCU (+3900)

This team has some flaws for sure, and would have the most difficult path of the teams mentioned above. However, a lot of people know the Frogs got hosed by being forced to go on the road instead of getting a host bid. They'll have to take out Oregon State, which the committee gifted a top-eight seed despite not playing in a conference. They have the best pitcher in that region in Tommy LaPour with some good options in the pen. The offense has also been heating up, giving this team a solid ceiling. If they had to face FSU in the Supers, it could be tough because the Noles have a great starting staff and strong offense, but the bullpen is awful. So I think they are live.

The right side of the bracket is noticeably more of a gauntlet.

Texas Longhorns: Strategic Play and Key Players to Watch

Texas (+1800)

The Horns fell off a bit in the second half of the year after losing ace Jared Spencer for the season. The pitching is still really good, especially in the bullpen. The offense got star Max Belyeu back, so despite their unimpressive numbers, it could perform really well in June. They should be able to win the region. The Supers is where it gets tough as UCLA, Arizona State, or UC Irvine would all pose as threats. Ultimately, I trust Jim Schlossnagle more than any other coach on the road to Omaha.

LSU CWS Odds (+650)

LSU was one of my preseason three picks to win it all, and nothing has changed. The Tigers actually got one of the easiest regional draws on the board. They have the best 1-2 punch in the sport with Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson. They're legit 8 arms deep. Despite the offense not playing up to its usual dominance, it's still pretty good and capable of making some noise. Chances are they face either Clemson or WVU in the Supers down in Baton Rouge, which also seems pretty favorable.

Tennessee CWS Odds (+1200)

This would be a difficult path. There's a good chance Arkansas and Tennessee would have to see each other in the Supers, which is an unreal matchup. The Vols have not played well in the second half of the year, so this is based on more so them clicking in the tournament like usual. Never turn your back on a Tony Vitello led team. The defending champs should run through their own region. Arkansas likely wins theirs, though I think Kansas is a real threat. I took the Vols as a preseason Omaha 8 team, so I'm not backing out now. The Hogs have been the better team, and on paper have maybe the best overall roster, but after a ton of postseason let downs, I need to see it before I believe it.

Oklahoma State CWS Odds (+16000)

OK State is one of those teams that had a rough year, but caught fire in the second half to sneak in the dance. I don't think they have enough to win it all, but they present some matchup issues. Drawing the UGA region, it will be a tall order, but they have the best rotation there. The offense has a high ceiling too, so if they hit well and pitch like they have been the last month, I think they can upset UGA and Duke. Facing Ole Miss or Georgia Tech (most likely) in the Supers is tough, but it's a team worth looking into.

I find these eight teams as the most interesting to take a shot on for the CWS with winnable paths. Not necessarily my Omaha 8. Throughout the week, I'll break down each region and other bets to make for the tournament.