Free MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Bets to Target for Tuesday, April 11

Best MLB Bets and Props for Tuesday, April 11

Season 5-10 -7.02 units

Prior Article 1-3 -2.10 units

Frustrating start to the season, as I have been on some games and teams where the numbers I needed were there (base runners), but a ton of men left on base in the last article left us in the losing column. Piggybacking on last week, I will be looking at more team totals and run lines as those look to be more predictive right now.

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

I love to look ahead at the schedule and then get a feel for how I think a series will go. I had this one circled as very low-scoring and UNDER plays and we saw 1-0 yesterday. I would look for more of the same as the Red Sox are without Adam Duvall and their left-handed batters get neutralized against Shane McClanahan.

McClanahan has a 3-1 record with a 2.45 ERA in 29.1 innings in his last 5 starts against the Red Sox. Garrett Whitlock had a no-decision against the Rays last year with 7 strikeouts, 0 walks, and 0 runs allowed in 4 innings.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Rays

Shane McClanahan UNDER 1.5 earned runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Rays/Red Sox UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.2 units (DraftKings -120)

Astros at Pirates

The Astros have gotten off to a bit of a slow start without Jose Altuve, but I expect them to get right against the weaker teams like the Pirates. They took the first game of the series last night 8-2.

Cristian Javier has been lights out in his last 7 regular season starts (2 in 2023, 5 in 2022) going 4-0 in 39.1 innings, with a 1.14 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and 9 walks. Mitch Keller is the type of pitcher that the Astros usually feast on and we get a bit of value here with the Astros on the road.

The Pirates are without their second-best player, Oneil Cruz, who is out for four months with a fractured ankle.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Pirates

Pirates UNDER 3.5 runs for 1.4 units (DraftKings -140)

Astros -1.5 runs for 1.05 unit (DraftKings -105)

at Twins White Soxat Twins

This White Sox lineup comes limping into tonight's game missing Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, and Tim Anderson having to face Pablo Lopez who is off to a strong start. The Twins as a whole are 2nd in baseball with a team ERA at 2.63. This game total of eight is not reflective of the Twins' strong pitching or the White Sox depleted lineup. Take the value on the total and the UNDER.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Twins

White Sox UNDER 3.5 runs for 1.2 units (DraftKings -120)

