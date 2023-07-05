Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, July 5

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

Once again, we have good fortune in this week's list. It was announced Tuesday that Cowser will get the call-up from Baltimore on Wednesday, and that makes him more than deserving of the top spot. The fifth-overall pick out of Sam Houston State, Cowser is a left-handed hitter who has plus tools across the board, and his excellent approach at the plate along with a swing conducive to hitting line drives should play well immediately for Baltimore. The one thing to keep in mind here is that the Orioles do have some depth, and there could be some off-days for the 23-year-old over the summer months. There's also the obvious risk that comes with any rookie bat, but if he's still available in any eligible format, he should be rostered immediately.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 Hottest MLB prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

All stats are as of July 4.

1. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 203 AB, .330/.459/.537, 10 HR, 7 SB, 48 BB, 60 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

2. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 244 AB, .320/.391/.619, 18 HR, 1 SB, 27 BB, 62 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

Won't lie to you fine folks, there was a temptation to move Encarnacion-Strand down the list this week even further than the second spot with Cowser's (literal) imminent arrival. Over his last 10 games, the 23-year-old has slashed .184/.256/.316 with nine strikeouts over those 38 at-bats. That being said, he's still been able to pick up hits in his last five games, and the overall body of work is as good as any prospect in baseball. There's zero guarantee that Encarnacion-Strand gets a promotion in the next few weeks, but he's still the prospect I'd roster if asked the question of "you can only have one." There's just too much upside in his bat to rank anyone else in the top slot.

3. Oscar Colas, OF, Chicago White Sox

2023 stats that matter: 191 AB, .293/.358/.508, 9 HR, 2 SB, 18 BB, 45 SO for Triple-A Charlotte; 76 AB, .211/.265/.276, 1 HR, 2 SB, 5 BB, 20 SO for Chicago (AL).

What a run it's been for Colas as of late. He homered twice Friday against Norfolk, and he's gone deep in five-of-seven games with two of those efforts being multi-homer games. That's helped him raise a slugging percentage that was down to .409 on June 23 nearly 100 points, and is a reminder that this was a player who has shown plus power potential in his time in Cuba and in the minors. The White Sox don't appear to be going anywhere, and it would behoove them to give Colas another look to see if he's an answer for the upcoming years. Fantasy managers should give him another chance as soon as the White Sox give him that opportunity.

4. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 266 AB, .304/.350/.502, 11 HR, 14 SB, 17 BB, 56 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

The bad news is that over his last 10 games, Mauricio has hit just .167 with a .443 OPS. The good news is that if you take away an 0-for-12 snide over three games, Mauricio has picked up multiple hits in his last three games, including a 3-for-5 effort against Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Monday with a double and a stolen base. That's playing with arbitrary end points a little bit, but it is worth pointing out that there has been some good with the bad for the 22-year-old as of late. There's going to have to be more good on a consistent basis for Mauricio to get his promotion, but the talent and opportunity are absolutely there.

5. AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP, Atlanta Braves

2023 stats that matter: 8 G, 36.1 IP, 2.48 ERA, 3 HR allowed, 16 BB, 48 SO for High-A Rome; Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett; 4 G, 16.2 IP, 4.32 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 6 BB, 15 SO for Atlanta.

Smith-Shawver's first start since being demoted to the minors came against St. Paul on Sunday, and it didn't go particularly well. The right-hander allowed seven runs – six earned – with four walks and three strikeouts. Disappointing, but we've seen plenty of prospects get sent down and get off to poor "starts" in the minors only to end up just fine. The 20-year-old has electric stuff that was on display in the majors with Atlanta, and assuming the results turn around over the next couple weeks, he should help their pitching staff and in turn fantasy GMs before the 2023 season comes to a conclusion.

6. Colt Keith, INF, Detroit Tigers

2023 stats that matter: 267 AB, .337/.404/.603, 16 HR, 3 SB, 29 BB, 64 SO at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

A big jump for Keith, which has to do with how he's played and also the fact that a lot of prospects at the upper levels just aren't getting the job done. Let's focus on Keith's rise, however, as his first week in Triple-A with the Mud Hens (.476/.538/.810, 2 HR) couldn't have gone much better. The power has developed quicker than anticipated for the 21-year-old infielder, and he's shown the same ability to hit for average while picking up the pop. The Tigers may choose to have Keith finish the year in Triple-A and then make him an everyday player in 2024; similar to what they did with Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. That being said, he's one of the most underrated prospects in baseball, and he's more than worth an addition in redraft leagues if Detroit gives him an opportunity to show his talent this summer.

7. Curtis Mead, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 100 AB, .260/.325/.450, 3 HR, 1 SB, 11 BB, 23 SO for Triple-A Durham.

Welcome back, Curtis. Mead returned to the lineup after missing two months with injury, and in his first three games with the Bulls, he went 7-for-14 with a homer, two doubles and a pair of walks. That'll play. Mead struggled prior to the injury, but the 22-year-old is considered one of the best hitting prospects in baseball with a chance for a 70-grade (on the 20-80 scouting scale) with above-average power potential, as well. The Rays are swimming in infield depth, but because of Mead's offensive upside, it's not insane to think he'll get a chance to show off for Tampa Bay before the 2023 season comes to a conclusion.

8. Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2023 stats that matter: 119 AB, .244/.333/.336, 1 HR, 6 SB, 14 BB, 18 SO for Triple-A Nashville.

Frelick is back in action after missing close to six weeks while recovering from surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb, but the results have been mixed at best; somewhat understandable given the layoff. The 2021 first-round selection has a chance to be a demon on the bases with plus-plus speed, and his swing path suggests he should be able to hit for a high average at the highest level. Frelick appeared to be on the precipice of a call-up to begin the 2023 season, and his ability to potentially contribute in multiple categories when healthy makes him someone fantasy managers have to monitor over the second half of the year.

9. Ben Brown, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 15 G, 68.2 IP, 3.54 ERA, 9 HR allowed, 35 BB, 101 SO for Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

The results for Brown in Triple-A have been decidedly mixed, with several impressive outings often being followed by clunkers and vice versa. In this case, the right-hander was able to bounce back from a start where he gave up six runs while getting just two outs on June 25 with an effort that saw him allow two runs over five innings with six strikeouts against one free pass. The Cubs will likely want to see Brown show more consistency before they give him a chance to start at the highest level, but with three pitches that get plus grades – including a fastball that can get into the high 90s – the stuff is here for him to be a successful MLB starter.

10. Andrew Painter, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

2023 stats that matter: Has not played due to injury.

So this is aggressive, but, it's time. Painter did see his scheduled appearance against live hitters postponed Tuesday because of some stiffness, but that appears to just be precautionary. The right-hander is widely considered by many to be the best pitching prospect in baseball, and in 2022, he posted a 1.56 ERA with a sensational (not that a 1.56 ERA isn't) 155/25 K:BB in his first full professional season. He's missed all of 2023 with a UCL injury, but he was on the verge of joining the Phillies' rotation coming out of spring training, and everything here suggests the stuff/command is ready for the highest level. Painter may not see his debut until 2024, but for all the reasons above, he belongs on this list.

Also considered: Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays; Ceddanne Rafaela, INF/OF, Boston Red Sox; Endy Rodriguez, C, Pittsburgh Pirates; Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, Oakland Athletics; Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers; Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks