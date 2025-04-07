Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

The rich keep getting richer as all three of the Dodgers' top hitting prospects are off to scorching starts. Dalton Rushing is slashing .346/.455/.538 with one homer and three RBI through eight games at Triple-A, Zyhir Hope is 4-for-9 with a home run and three steals at High-A, while teenaged teammate Josue De Paula is 4-for-11 with one HR and a swipe. Rushing is blocked at the big-league level, so he could be used as trade bait to fill any potential holes the team may have later in the season. Hope and De Paula should be viewed as future starting outfielders in LA, perhaps as early as 2026.

Let's take a look at some notable names on the prospect scene in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

UPGRADE

Zac Veen, OF, COL – The Rockies have been rebuilding for some time, but the future may finally be here as University of Miami product Chase Dollander made his Major League debut Sunday as he fanned six over five innings en route to a victory. Meanwhile, Veen has shuffled up and down prospect lists in recent years due to injury and inconsistency, yet has started the season hot at Triple-A batting .387 with one homer, eight RBI and one steal at Triple-A to result in a quick promotion. He's more hit over power, though isn't devoid of pop and an above-average stolen base threat. With Jordan Beck being demoted, Veen should get ample opportunity at one of the corner outfield slots.

Nestor German, P, BAL – German is looking to be the right-handed version of Tarik Skubal as both hurlers hail from the University of Seattle and were later-round selections with the Orioles' phenom selected in the 11th round of 2023. German is 6-3, 225 and boasts a four-pitch arsenal. He dominated the lower levels last season sporting a 1.59 ERA and 90:17 K:BB across 73.2 innings between Low-A and High-A and only allowed two home runs in 21 outings. He's starting off at Double-A, with this year being a key indicator of his future path.

Chase Meidroth, SS/3B, CHW – One of the four players returned to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal, Meidroth went from being completely blocked in Boston to a virtually wide-open race to almost whatever infield position the club wants him to play. Known for superb OBP skills, he's been raking so far at Triple-A having already produced three homers and two steals in seven games after seven and 13 bags from 122 games at the same level during 2024. If Meidroth can continue this power surge and thievery on the basepaths - even at a modest increase - he'll see the big leagues soon enough while also potentially providing valuable fantasy services.

Braylon Payne, OF, MIL – Payne is already a superior athlete with blazing speed. But if the teenager can eventually tap into power potential, his stock could skyrocket. Payne is already off to a fast start at Low-A at 18 going 4-for-12 (.333) with one homer and three steals in just three contests. The sample size is small, yet Payne stands at 6-2 and could also add some muscle to his athletic frame. As long as he can continue to get on base, he could threaten to steal 100 bases in a single year. The real indicator for his future trajectory will be how much power he can add to his profile.

CHECK STATUS

Will Wagner, 2B, TOR – Wagner is a little old for most prospect rankings, though the son of Hall of Famer Billy Wagner has carved out some nice playing time early on for the Blue Jays. The sweet-swinging lefty has a stellar hit tool and a superior handle of the strike zone. He hit .305 in 24 games during a cup of coffee with the big club in 2024 after drawing 59 walks and only striking out 37 times at Triple-A. Wagner is at .292 through eight games with the issue of him possibly sitting against lefties. He also isn't a power hitter nor is someone who will steal many bases. As such, Wagner offers some value in terms of batting prowess, but may be a better real-life player than fantasy asset.

Angel Genao, SS, CLE – Genao flew up the prospect charts last season by slashing .330/.379/.430 with 10 home runs, 71 RBI and 25 steals in 110 games between Low-A and High-A. At only 20, he actually grew during the offseason while packing on some added muscle in his lower half. Unfortunately, Genao injured his shoulder during spring training and the ailment will keep him sidelined through June. Barring a white-hot start, he was unlikely to see the bigs this year, but the injury all but assures he spends the campaign in the minors. Genao will still be one of the youngest hitters at Double-A upon his return and has more pop than his diminutive size would suggest. That being said, he'll have to prove he can stay healthy while also adjusting to upper-tier pitching.

DOWNGRADE

Kevin McGonigle, 2B, DET – Injuries continue to plague McGonigle. He opened last season on the IL with a hamstring strain, yet returned with a vengeance hitting .326 with a .407 OBP over 60 outings at Low-A with more walks (35) than strikeouts (24). He'd then break his hand after a short promotion at High-A and underwent surgery in August, effectively ending his campaign. McGonigle went 2-for-5 with two doubles in his first game of 2025 at High-A, only to suffer an ankle issue. While the severity is unknown, he's expected to miss some time. McGonigle's hit tool is special, yet he needs to prove he can stay on the diamond having only logged 105 games since being drafted in 2023.

Jacob Melton, OF, HOU – A balky back has led Melton to the IL at Triple-A. The toolsy outfielder had 15 home runs and 30 steals across 105 contests between Double-A and High-A, but his handle of the zone leaves something to be desired with only a .310 OBP while not batting above .260 at any level since the start of 2023. The Astros aren't exactly flush with outfield talent, though fellow prospects Cam Smith and Zach Dezenzo are immediately ahead of Melton on the depth chart. At 24, he should be on the cusp on the Majors, yet it remains to be seen if his lackluster on-base skills will allow him to be much more than a fourth outfielder.

Yoniel Curet, P, TB – Curet was something of a breakout star of 2024 posting dazzling numbers down the stretch last season as he registered a 1.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 106:29 K:BB in 73.2 innings across his final 15 starts split between High-A and Double-A. His fastball is electric, but there's also an above-average slider and improving fastball. Unfortunately, Curet suffered a shoulder injury at the end of March and ended up on the 60-day IL. Once he returns to health, he'll need to show his sparkling second half was no fluke while continuing to throw strikes. And he could still end up as a power arm out of the bullpen rather than a starter.