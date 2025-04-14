Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

No level has been able to contain Nick Kurtz so far. The Athletics' top prospect was the fourth selection in the 2024 Draft, and he's done nothing but rake since entering the minors. In 12 games between Low-A and Double-A last season, Kurtz hit .368 with four homers and 13 RBI with more walks (12) than strikeouts (10). A minor spring training injury and a step up in competition did little to curtail Kurtz's production as he's slashing .367/.409/.817 through 14 contests at Triple-A with a staggering seven home runs and 22 RBI. The friendly hitting confines of the Pacific Coast League may help him, but he's more than handled the otherwise aggressive assignment. Tyler Soderstrom has been holding down first base at the big-league level quite well and Brent Rooker is locked in at DH, but Kurtz should be able to find a place in the A's lineup if he keeps producing like this.

Let's take a look at some other prospects making headlines in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

UPGRADE

Sal Stewart, 2B/3B, CIN – I've already received a lot of questions about Stewart this season, and rightly so. He's been white-hot out of the gate for Double-A Chattanooga slashing .375/.444/.688 through eight outings while posting two home runs, seven RBI and four steals. At only 21, Stewart has always shown polish beyond his years at the dish with almost as many walks (141) as strikeouts (145) since entering the ranks in 2022. He looks fully healthy after wrist surgery that limited him to 80 games last season. If Stewart can boost his power numbers - and there isn't any reason to believe he can't do that - he could become one of the minors' top hitters.

Adael Amador, 2B, COL – Amador becomes the latest Rockies neophyte to join the parent club, following Chase Dollander and Zac Veen. He did log a few ML at-bats earlier last season, though hit .171 in extremely limited action. With Thairo Estrada hurt and not expected back until May, Amador should likely slot into immediate playing time at second. He only hit .230 last year at Double-A, yet bashed 14 home runs and swiped 35 bags and already recorded two homers and three steals at Triple-A prior to the promotion. Given the fact Colorado appears to be embracing the youth movement and Amador is arguably their top prospect, it wouldn't be surprising if this ends up being a permanent move.

Logan Henderson, P, MIL – Henderson's size and stuff have been continually knocked throughout his time as a pro, but he has done nothing but excel on the mound and in the scorebook. He doesn't list the frame of a frontline rotator anchor nor does he offer the velocity mostly using a fastball or changeup while allowing plenty of fly balls. Despite these supposed limitations, Henderson's numbers have been superb having produced a 3.32 ERA and 104:15 K:BB across 81.1 innings in 2024 at four different levels. He has excellent movement on his fastball, and his changeup is a wipeout pitch. In three starts to begin 2025, the 23-year-old righty has registered a 3.21 ERA and 24:10 K:BB through 14 innings while opposing batters are only batting .184 against. Henderson will keep having his doubters, yet should find himself in the big-league rotation if he continues to excel.

Kemp Alderman, OF, MIA – A 2023 second-round selection out of Ole Miss, Alderman had a lackluster 2024 campaign with two separate stints on the IL with four different stops. In 77 combined outings between rookie level and Double-A, he slashed .232/.306/.391 with eight home runs, 46 RBI and five steals. Alderman appears ready to turn the page as he's been on fire to start this year producing .375/.432/.750 line with three homers, 11 RBI and five swipes. He's a power prospect at heart having clubbed six long balls across nine contests during the Arizona Fall League. Alderman is much more athletic than expected as his stolen base numbers will show with a cannon for an arm. As long as he keeps his strikeout figures in check, he'll vault up the prospect charts.

CHECK STATUS

Cam Schlittler, P, NYY – Schlittler earned the 2024 Yankees' minor league pitcher and top arm in the South Atlantic League with a 3.36 ERA and 154:55 K:BB across 120.2 innings while finishing the campaign at Triple-A. He boasts an exceptional fastball with high velocity, spin and movement alongside above-average off-speed offerings via a slider and curveball. At 6-6, Schlittler can be an imposing figure on the mound. Back at Double-A to begin 2025 he's posted a 1.69 ERA and 12:2 K:BB through 10.2 innings. The Bronx Bombers carry a bevy of high-upside arms coming through the system, and Schlittler should be considered among the best in the organization.

A.J. Blubaugh, P, HOU – Blubaugh is an under-the-radar prospect in the Houston system who could get to the big leagues this season. The 24-year-old righty was a seventh-round pick in 2022, and spent most of last year at Triple-A notching a 3.83 ERA and 128:51 K:BB in 124.2 innings. The high walk total is a red flag along with allowing 14 homers through 27 starts, though it should be noted that occurred in the hitter-friendly PCL. Blubaugh is off to a stellar start returning to the same level with a 1.38 ERA and 21:4 K:BB from 13 innings and has yet to concede a long ball. If the Astros eventually need starting pitching help, he could be among the first call-ups.

Chandler Simpson, OF, TB – The Rays insist Simpson wasn't considered for a recent promotion despite injuries to Jonny DeLuca and Josh Lowe. Perhaps this is unsurprising as the Rays are notoriously stingy with their top prospects in terms of promotions. Chandler is 24 years and hasn't gone below .300 at any level above Low-A. He hasn't registered a home run as a professional - at least one that actually left the park - yet he swiped an impressive 71 bags over 78 contests at Double-A during 2024 while batting .348 and making exceptional contact by drawing 29 walks alongside 28 Ks. Simpson has eight steals so far with a .300 average at Triple-A. He has all the makings of a throwback leadoff hitter, though his lack of any pop limits his overall fantasy value.

DOWNGRADE

Walker Jenkins, OF, MIN – The injury bug continues to bite Jenkins, who finds himself back on the IL again - this time at Double-A. He already suffered an ankle issue during spring training, and it appears to have returned. Jenkins missed the first two months of 2024 due to a hamstring problem. When on the field, he still displays all the attributes that project him a likely superstar, yet the continued lower-body injuries are starting to become worrisome. Hopefully this current ailment is rather minor and Jenkins can get back on the field shortly as he continues to climb the ranks.

Enrique Bradfield, OF, BAL – Bradfield endured a hamstring injury and has been placed on the IL at Double-A. He stole 74 bases in 108 games between High-A and Double-A last year and already recorded three thefts prior to being sidelined. A hamstring ailment could be cause for concern for a speedster, at least in the short-term. Bradfield isn't completely devoid of power, though he only managed home runs all of last season. The left-handed bat is also a prime candidate to be a future leadoff hitter given his ability to make contact and work the count, though his wheels are what makes him an intriguing fantasy contributor.