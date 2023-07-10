Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

Sebastian Walcott , SS, TEX – Walcott has been the chic name recently mentioned in terms of phenoms with potential helium. He was promoted from the Dominican Summer League after only nine games where he managed more walks (10) than strikeouts (eight) as a 17-year-old. In 10 games since the move up to the Arizona Complex League, the Bahamian is hitting .395 with five home runs and three steals. Walcott's standout power and plus speed have been on display during his brilliant start to his pro career, and he may only be scratching the surface of his potential. He's also

Despite the break in action, a plethora of prospect activity is taking place this time of year. The MLB Draft is underway with Sunday's first round bringing the likes of Paul Skenes , Dylan Crews , Max Clark , Wyatt Langford and other high-profile college and high school stars into the professional fold. In addition, the Futures Game was held Sunday with Nasim Nunez of the Marlins organization bringing home the MVP after he drove in three runs to lead the National League to a 5-0 victory. He's a 22-year-old switch-hitting middle infielder who's racked up 33 steals in 76 games at Double-A. Meanwhile, Jacob Misiorowski had perhaps the best pitching performance of the contest by recording all three of his outs via Ks in one inning. He stands at 6'7" and has produced 70 strikeouts across 46.1 innings at High-A in the Brewers' system.

Despite the break in action, a plethora of prospect activity is taking place this time of year. The MLB Draft is underway with Sunday's first round bringing the likes of Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, Max Clark, Wyatt Langford and other high-profile college and high school stars into the professional fold. In addition, the Futures Game was held Sunday with Nasim Nunez of the Marlins organization bringing home the MVP after he drove in three runs to lead the National League to a 5-0 victory. He's a 22-year-old switch-hitting middle infielder who's racked up 33 steals in 76 games at Double-A. Meanwhile, Jacob Misiorowski had perhaps the best pitching performance of the contest by recording all three of his outs via Ks in one inning. He stands at 6'7" and has produced 70 strikeouts across 46.1 innings at High-A in the Brewers' system.

Here are some other prospects making headlines in this week's Minor League Barometer.

UPGRADE

Sebastian Walcott, SS, TEX – Walcott has been the chic name recently mentioned in terms of phenoms with potential helium. He was promoted from the Dominican Summer League after only nine games where he managed more walks (10) than strikeouts (eight) as a 17-year-old. In 10 games since the move up to the Arizona Complex League, the Bahamian is hitting .395 with five home runs and three steals. Walcott's standout power and plus speed have been on display during his brilliant start to his pro career, and he may only be scratching the surface of his potential. He's also projected to end the season at Low-A. Either way, he should become one of the more prized neophytes heading into 2024.

Michael Arias, P, CHC – A converted infielder, Arias is having a breakout season on the mound. The 21-year-old was simply overwhelming at Low-A to begin the year where he posted a 2.55 ERA and 64:25 K:BB over 42.1 innings while opposing batters went .164 against. That resulted in a call-up to High-A, where he's fanned 12 batters through two starts. Arias does not give up many homers and the strikeout stuff is evident. Whether he can limit the free passes will ultimately determine just how far he can go, but suffice to say he's firmly placed himself on the prospect map this year.

Anthony Solometo, P, PIT – The Pirates grabbed aforementioned LSU hurler Paul Skenes with the first pick in Sunday's draft, but Solometo is only 20 and already making waves at Double-A. The southpaw found little resistance at High-A to begin 2023 having registered a 2.30 ERA and 68:25 K:BB from 58.2 innings. He's been even more in control since going to Double-A with a 21:4 K:B in 19 frames over a span of four starts while batters are hitting .203 against. With Skenes, Jared Jones and Solometo coming through the pipeline to add to the rotation behind Mitch Keller, success may be just around the corner for the Pirates.

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B/OF, DET – Malloy started the month off fast by batting .350 with as many walks as strikeouts (seven) prior to participating in the Futures Game. The Tigers have a good problem on their hands in that both Malloy and Colt Keith are their two top prospects, and both are third basemen by trade. He's spent some time in the outfield at Triple-A while Keith has seen some reps at second as well as the hot corner. If both keep hitting, they should find their way to Detroit before the end of the year. The Tigers have been abysmal offensively, ranking near the bottom of the AL in almost every offensive category. Though the playoffs are out of reach already, it would be smart for the club to let both sluggers get their feet wet in the bigs in September before a real crack at the starting lineup - no matter at what position that may be.

CHECK STATUS

Connor Phillips, P, CIN – Phillips has always boasted stellar strikeout stuff, yet issued entirely too many free passes over his first two full minor-league seasons. He finally put it all together at Double-A with a 3.34 ERA and 111:27 K:BB through 64.2 innings. Phillips did allow nine home runs, but still managed to limit the damage overall. Still only 22, he received a bump to Triple-A where his first two starts have not gone well with seven walks and seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings while opposing batters are hitting .320 against. The sample size is small, yet the worry is always that the wildness will return for Phillips and limit his effectiveness. It also could eventually result in a move to the bullpen. Phillips will remain a starter for now and has certainly improved his stock this campaign, though it remains to be seen where he will end up ultimately.

Brooks Lee, SS, MIN – Lee was drafted out of Cal Poly in the first round of the 2022 Draft as a polished collegiate bat, and has continued to display a great handle of the strike zone. Already at Double-A, he started off the season on a tear and has cooled considerably since where he's currently slashing .273/.355/.445 through 72 games. The questions from a fantasy perspective will be just how much Lee contributes in the power and speed categories. He's registered seven homers and five steals this season, but barely getting to double-digits in either category won't help his cause. In other words, Lee may end up being a better actual player than fantasy asset.

Joey Cantillo, P, CLE – Cantillo is in a similar situation to Phillips. He took Double-A by storm through six starts by punching out 35 batters across 24.1 innings. Despite a 1.85 ERA and .175 BAA, Cantillo still walked 14 batters. Nevertheless, he was called up to Triple-A, where his success has been much more mixed through eight appearances with a 4.38 ERA and 46:25 K:BB. As the competition stiffens, pitchers are less likely to get away with putting extra runners on base - and that has been the issue for Cantillo. The sample size is still small, though his penchant for walks could end up holding him back.

Richard Fitts, P, NYY – A sixth-round selection in 2021, Fitts rarely gets any pub when talking about the Yankees' top arms on the farm. While Chase Hampton, Justin Lange and Juan Carela's strikeout figures have turned heads, Fitts continues to string together quality starts. In fact, he's recorded nine excellent outings from his last 10. The 23-year-old righty has posted a 3.63 ERA and 96:21 K:BB from 89.1 innings at Double-A, so it's not as though he's completely devoid of punch outs. Offense is currently the big problem for the Bronx Bombers at the big league level, though teams can certainly never have too much pitching and Fitts could enter the mix as early as next year.

DOWNGRADE

Adael Amador, SS, COL – Amador underwent surgery to repair a hamate bone in his right hand earlier this month and will be sidelined until at least August. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see him shut down for the remainder of the season. Amador was in the midst of an extremely strong campaign at High-A where he slashed .302/.391/.514 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases while tallying more walks (31) than strikeouts (26). He's never hit below .292 at any level so far during his brief professional career, is polished beyond his years at the dish, and offers the potential to hit 20 homers and swipe 20 bags in a full season. His Amador's upside and long-term prognosis remain stellar, but his 2023 could be finished.

Robert Hassell, OF, WAS – One of the many prospects shipped to Washington in the Juan Soto deal, Hassell has struggled this season. He missed a few weeks to start the season due to a minor injury, but has yet to hit his stride since going .189 on a rehab assignment at Low-A and then slashing .227/.323/.310 through 52 games at Double-A. Hassell has also fanned 76 times over that stretch while only clubbing three home runs. He offers more speed than power, though his biggest selling point when drafted in 2021 was supposed to be his hitting tool, and that has deteriorated. Hassell will turn 22 next month and still has time to turn things around, but his stock has certainly taken a hit.