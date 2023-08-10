Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

Wyatt Langford , 1B, TEX – So we always talk about the danger of small sample sizes, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that arguably the most complete hitter in this year's MLB draft is already doing well. That being said, Langford's start to his professional career is still astonishing. After going 5-for-13 in the Arizona Complex League, he jumped straight to High-A where he's 9-for-22 with a homer, five RBI and two steals in only six games with more walks (six) than strikeouts (five). The former Gator has already hit the ground running, and there's a real possibility we could see him in the bigs as early as next season based upon his pedigree and skill set.

The Minor League Barometer is back from a brief hiatus, and not a moment too soon. The trade deadline is in the rearview mirror with some big-time prospects changing organizations ( Jake Eder , Luisangel Acuna and Drew Gilbert immediately come to mind). We have also seen some 2023 draftees already debut with great fanfare ( Max Clark , Walker Jenkins and Brock Wilken , among others). The dog days of August are upon us. In a few weeks, September call-ups will join rosters around the league with their first taste of big-league action. Before we get to those prospects who might be promoted, let's take a look at other notable names making waves down on the farm.

The Minor League Barometer is back from a brief hiatus, and not a moment too soon. The trade deadline is in the rearview mirror with some big-time prospects changing organizations (Jake Eder, Luisangel Acuna and Drew Gilbert immediately come to mind). We have also seen some 2023 draftees already debut with great fanfare (Max Clark, Walker Jenkins and Brock Wilken, among others). The dog days of August are upon us. In a few weeks, September call-ups will join rosters around the league with their first taste of big-league action. Before we get to those prospects who might be promoted, let's take a look at other notable names making waves down on the farm.

UPGRADE

Wyatt Langford, 1B, TEX – So we always talk about the danger of small sample sizes, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that arguably the most complete hitter in this year's MLB draft is already doing well. That being said, Langford's start to his professional career is still astonishing. After going 5-for-13 in the Arizona Complex League, he jumped straight to High-A where he's 9-for-22 with a homer, five RBI and two steals in only six games with more walks (six) than strikeouts (five). The former Gator has already hit the ground running, and there's a real possibility we could see him in the bigs as early as next season based upon his pedigree and skill set.

Agustin Ramirez, C, NYY – Austin Wells gets the pub at catcher in the Yankees system, but Ramirez appears to be making a name for himself. The 21-year-old is already on his third level of the year after torching the competition at High-A where he slashed .384/.430/.714 with nine home runs, 23 RBI and two steals in 27 appearance, resulting in a quick bump to Double-A. Ramirez has always offered a solid eye at the dish, though his power stroke has come around in 2023 with a combined 16 homers from 85 games across three levels. Now may be the time to get him before he gains more notoriety.

Jett Williams, SS/OF, NYM – The Mets were sellers at the trade deadline after a disappointing first half, but held onto Francisco Lindor and his lengthy contract. As a result, prospects like Ronny Mauricio, Luisangel Acuna and Williams ultimately will need to find new positions. Williams has seen time in center field as well as shortstop, but has continued to get on base regardless where he plays on the diamond. He hit .249 with a .422 OBP in 79 games at Low-A to begin the year while swiping 32 bags and only being caught six times. Only 19, Williams already has an incredibly advanced handle of the strike zone. He was recently promoted to High-A, where he's produced more walks (nine) than strikeouts (seven) through eight games. Williams is also decent when it comes to power having crushed seven home runs. Despite a lack of height, his swing packs plenty of punch. Mauricio and Acuna will hit the majors first, but Williams boasts as much upside as any prospect in the organization.

Dylan Beavers, OF, BAL – It seems as though every week we profile another Orioles hitter tearing it up as the system remains super-stacked offensively. This time it's Beavers, the Cal product who turns 22 this week and has already made it to Double-A. He slashed .273/.369/.463 with nine home runs, 48 RBI and 22 steals at High-A before the move up. Beavers offers an intriguing power/speed combo; in fact, it appears there's still room for improvement when it comes to pop given his size and frame. If he can tap into his power potential, he could become yet another standout weapon for an already potent Orioles lineup.

CHECK STATUS

Yu-Min Lin, P, ARI – Lin has found little resistance since entering the minors last year as a teenager from Chinese Taipei. Despite a rather thin frame, he continues to miss bats at a high rate. After fanning a staggering 91 batters in just 56.1 innings across two levels in 2022, Lin has struck out 104 over 83.1 against more difficult competition between High-A and Double-A. The southpaw has a lot of moving parts to his delivery. Along with a lack of fastball velocity, there's some belief he may struggle as he continues to climb through the Arizona system. That hasn't really happened yet and at only 20 already appears to be close to seeing the big leagues, perhaps as early as next season.

Chase DeLauter, OF, CLE – A first-round pick in 2022, DeLauter sat for the first few months of the season as he continued to recover from multiple foot surgeries. Since returning, he's slashing .385/.400/.564 with 16 RBI in 20 games. And he also missed some time in July due to an ankle sprain, though perhaps the Guardians were simply being cautious with a prized prospect that already carries a checkered injury history. DeLauter has the size and hitting stroke from the left side to become an impact bat, but did not face the stiffest of competition while at James Madison and still needs to prove he can stay healthy. That being said, his promise remains substantial.

Keider Montero, P, DET – Montero is enjoying something of a breakout season on the Tigers farm with his strikeout numbers skyrocketing having already fanned 113 batters in only 85.1 innings, mostly at Double-A. The 23-year-old righty gets knocked for his extremely thin frame and the occasional extra free passes. Montero's ERA is 4.93 through 15 starts at Double-A, though his peripheral numbers make that ERA a bit deceiving. He still may end up in the bullpen, but for now will remain in the starting rotation and continue to hone his stellar four-pitch arsenal anchored by an outstanding curveball.

DOWNGRADE

Ben Brown, P, CHC – Brown had some serious helium to begin the season, but that luster has worn off as the year has progressed having posted a bloated 6.45 ERA in June followed by a 4.54 during July. Walks have been his biggest issue with 28 from 41 frames since the beginning of June, including three outings with at least five. This has led to early exits and the inability for Brown to stay in games. Walks hadn't been a huge problem for Brown before, so it's slightly curious that he's only struggled in this area since entering Triple-A. His strikeout stuff remains outstanding, but he's unlikely to make it to the majors during the stretch run until he can gain some consistency.

Hendry Mendez, OF, MIL – It has been a tough season for Mendez, who's spent much of 2023 on the Injured List instead of the field at High-A largely due to unspecified ailments. Still a teenager, he's only slashing .198/.271/.282 through 36 games. Mendez's ability to make consistent contact was supposed to be his greatest asset, though that's clearly been lacking. The sample size is certainly small, and he won't turn 20 until November, so there's plenty of time to turn it around. But it's clear this campaign hasn't gone as expected for Mendez.