Michael Arroyo , SS/2B SEA – The Mariners have plenty of top-tier middle infield prospects (see Cole Young , Colt Emerson and Felnin Celesten ), but the ball seems to explode off Arroyo's bat as the 20-year-old has so far produced a .269/.422/.512 line with 15 homers and 39 RBI. While strikeouts are up this season, his OBP is impressive and he can work the count while being unafraid to take a walk. Arroyo also offers more speed and athleticism than his stolen base number (three) may show. There's a lot of depth around him in the organization, though he has the opportunity to become a superb player.

The Guardians are fighting for a Wild Card spot while struggling to get production out of first base and right field, though they may have a couple of solutions sitting at Triple-A. First baseman C.J. Kayfus has been tearing the cover off the ball at Triple-A slashing .309/.380/.552 with seven homers and 23 RBI in only 44 games. Meanwhile, outfielder Chase DeLauter recently returned from injury and has also been exceptional going .297/.418/.486 through 21 contests with three home runs and 12 RBI and more walks (16) than strikeouts (11). While promotions for either phenom don't appear imminent, Cleveland will have to give serious consideration to giving big-league at-bats to this duo if they maintain this production.

Michael Arroyo, SS/2B SEA – The Mariners have plenty of top-tier middle infield prospects (see Cole Young, Colt Emerson and Felnin Celesten), but the ball seems to explode off Arroyo's bat as the 20-year-old has so far produced a .269/.422/.512 line with 15 homers and 39 RBI. While strikeouts are up this season, his OBP is impressive and he can work the count while being unafraid to take a walk. Arroyo also offers more speed and athleticism than his stolen base number (three) may show. There's a lot of depth around him in the organization, though he has the opportunity to become a superb player.

Jhostynxon Garcia, OF, BOS – As if the Red Sox organization needed another high-caliber up-and-comer at the top levels. Garcia is affectionately nicknamed "The Password" and has apparently cracked the code at Triple-A. In 27 games since being promoted, he's hitting .311/.388/.604 with eight homers and 19 RBI after going deep 23 times and swiping 17 bags across three levels in 2024 while hitting a combined .286. Garcia boasts superb raw power and sneaky athleticism while his plate discipline has been much better than anticipated. At 22, he could get to the Majors later this year.

Samuel Basallo, C/1B, BAL – Basallo may only be 20, but he's already at Triple-A and knocking on the door for a promotion having slashed .271/.378/.590 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI over 48 outings. Perhaps even more interesting is the fact starting catcher Adley Rutschman just went on the IL with an oblique injury that should sideline him for at least a month. The Orioles have stated they're happy with Gary Sanchez and Maverick Handley handling backstop duties in the interim, yet the fact remains Basallo represents a much better option. There's no rush due to Baltimore's abysmal season, but now may be the time to get him some low-pressure at-bats with Rutschman out and the club nowhere near playoff contention. Basallo is also the youngest hitter at Triple-A, though already looks the part of a big-leaguer.

Chase Burns, P, CIN – An obvious choice here as Burns will make his MLB debut on Tuesday versus the Yankees. Superlatives cannot do him justice as he's mowed down the competition across three levels in about three months, the last stop comprising two dazzling starts at Triple-A where he fanned 14 batters through 12.1 innings. Opposing batters have also only hit a combined .167 against Burns in 66 innings. He'll make his premiere approximately one year after being drafted to join a short list of hurlers to accomplish the feat, and an especially rare one for a starter. Burns may need to pinch himself when he faces Aaron Judge for the first time considering how quickly he's already progressed.

JJ Wetherholt, SS, STL – It'll be a question of power for Wetherholt as his hit tool is undoubtedly special. He skipped High-A and is batting .321 with a .443 OBP through 52 outings at Double-A. While Wetherholt has recorded 12 steals during that stretch, he's only managed four homers in 2025. It's a nitpick of sorts as he's a superior prospect with elite bat-to-ball skills and more walks (38) than strikeouts (30) with an ETA of next year with the big club if he eventually moves to either second or third base. That being said, if we're talking about true five-tool prospects, there's no guarantee Wetherholt will hit for enough power to fit into that category and also isn't a true burner on the basepaths.

Ryan Clifford, 1B, NYM – One must wonder about Clifford's future path if he stays in the Mets organization. The soon-to-be 22-year-old has compiled a decent campaign at Double-A by slashing .242/.360/.463 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI. Clifford is still on the young side, yet it remains to be seen if he'll be able to hit for average at the higher levels while strikeouts will always be a part of the equation. He does get his fair share of walks, but the power is not necessarily overwhelming enough to see him as a surefire option at first for the parent club. Then there is the presence of Pete Alonso. While the offseason was dicey, the Polar Bear has enjoyed a resurgent season and it would be difficult to see him being let go despite the likely substantial price increase. Clifford can also play the corner outfield spots, though Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo are locked-up long term. He would have to eventually battle several players for at-bats at DH, which is far from a guarantee. As a result, Clifford could be an interesting name in trade discussions if the Mets look to improve their pitching at the deadline. A trade to a non-contender would certainly boost his chances of receiving everyday opportunities as early as next season.

Tommy White, 3B, ATH – The A's are having some success building through the farm system with the likes of Jacob Wilson, Nick Kurtz, Lawrence Butler and Denzel Clarke. White is another intriguing bat coming through the pipeline. A second-rounder from the 2024 Draft, he began the year on the IL, but has since returned and has produced a .285/.359/.497 line at High-A across 42 games. White is aggressive at the dish while making consistent contact, as evidenced by 21 strikeouts. He also offers plenty of power having already notched eight homers at this level. White won't swipe many bases and it could be difficult finding him a position on the diamond, yet his bat should play once he eventually finds a home.

Billy Amick, 3B, MIN – Amick started the current campaign at High-A on a tear hitting .342 from 21 contests before suffering an oblique strain. He just came off the IL, and the Twins expect big things from their 2024 second-round selection. Amick possesses stellar bat speed and power to spare, though swing-and-miss is still a potential concern. He's still a bit away from making a big-league impact, but Minnesota isn't exactly flush with prospects or current MLB talent at either corner infield slot. Assuming Amick stays healthy, he'll get every chance to become part of the Twins' future.

Mike Boeve, 3B, MIL – Taken during the second round of 2023, Boeve found little resistance the next year at Double-A going .306 through 66 appearances, though he missed time due to a shoulder injury and ended up undergoing labrum surgery during the offseason while also only delivering six home runs overall. Despite returning to Double-A to continue his journey, he's experienced much more difficulty this season at .229 since coming back from the IL with just four homers and 18 RBI. Though Boeve has managed four steals, that's not supposed to be a part of his repertoire. The sample size is small and he certainly has time to right the ship, but he may become a better real-life player than fantasy asset with the peripheral numbers only expected to be satisfactory at best.

Jackson Ferris, P, LAD – It isn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Dodgers as arguably their top pitching prospect has taken his share of lumps this season. Still only 21, Ferris has posted a 6.14 ERA through 55.1 innings at Double-A. After only allowing seven homers over his first 45 professional starts, the southpaw has already given up six this year. Walks continue to be a concern with 29 free passes so far. Ferris has also been uncharacteristically hittable this season with the opposition batting .272 against following a .202 through 126.2 innings in 2024. The strikeout stuff remains and he definitely has youth on his side, though it's clear something is off.