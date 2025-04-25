Best MLB Bets Today: MLB Picks for Friday April 25th

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets for Friday April 25th

Previous article 2-2 (+0.72 units)

Season 25-34-1 (-11.67 units)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Friday's MLB Slate Observations

Road Favorites - Mets -175 vs Nationals, Braves -127 vs Dbacks, Reds -120 vs Rockies

Home Favorites (Largest) - Mariners -275 vs Marlins, Athletics -235 vs White Sox, Dodgers -210 vs Pirates, Twins -200 vs Angels

Totals - White Sox/A's, Blue Jays/Yankees, Reds/Rockies, Mets/Nationals (9.5)

Pirates/Dodgers, Rays/Padres (7.0)

Weather

Wind blowing out 18-21 mph in Arizona,

Rain is most likely going to delay or cancel Red Sox/Guardians. Also looking like possible delays in Chicago, Detroit, and Washington.

Colder temperatures throughout the slate especially in San Francisco (48), Colorado (43), and Atlanta (50).

MLB Line Movement

Totals - Mets/Nationals from 9 to 9.5, jays/Yankees from 9.5 to 9, Red Sox/Guardians from 8.5 to 9, Astros/Royals from 8.5 to 8, Rangers/Giants from 7 to 7.5.

Moneyline

Cubs -31, Mariners -39, A's -19

Bullpen Rankings (updated 4/24/25)

Top 5 (Mets, Astros, Padres, Blue Jays, Dbacks). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 5 (Reds, Angels, Marlins, Rockies, Nationals). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full game situations. If you want to bet on them, focus on F5s.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this season using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Best MLB Bets Today

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Picks

Both starting pitchers going in this game are known for giving up a ton of hard contact, and we get an optimal spot for the Yankees against Jose Berrios. I still expect the Jays to get to Carlos Carrasco, and this one could fly way over the total on the game. Both pitchers have ERAs over 5.00 while surrendering plenty of longballs. Berrios has the 8th worst HR/9 at 1.88 among qualified starters and Carrasco is 10th worst with pitchers having at least 20 innings (2.18).

The home data for the Yankees is staggering with a 155 wRC+ and .286 ISO. The Yankees are smashing at home, averaging 6.50 runs per game, and mostly doing it in the home run department with 2.4 per game versus 0.92 on the road. I'm not a huge fan of streaks between teams, but the Yankees/Jays last 8 out of 9 games have gone OVER the total.

MLB Best Bet: Yankees OVER 4.5 runs for 2 units (DraftKings -115)

Check out BetRivers this MLB season and use the BetRivers bonus code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Picks

Taking the OVER in a game with Chris Sale and Zac Gallen almost seems blasphemous, because at one time both were unhittable. But times have changed, and while Sale is the reigning National League Cy Young award winner, he is off to a rough start in 2025 with a 6.17 ERA. Gallen used to be an automatic play at home, but since July of 2024 he has been awful, especially against left-handed batters. His ERA is 5.60 on the season.

Both pitchers are frequently giving up the longball, with Sale at 1.54 HR/9, and Gallen at 1.65 HR/9.

The Diamondbacks are third in runs per game at 5.40 (5.08 at home). The Braves, got out of the gates very slowly, hitting .218 through the first 12 games. But, Atlanta has been hot in the last 12 games, with the team average up to .253.

MLB Best Bet: Braves/Dbacks OVER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -105)

Check out ESPN BET for MLB odds and use the ESPN BET promo code for a great welcome offer.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Picks

This is an angle I love to play when there are two aces opposing each other, and that angle is looking at the UNDER F5 and even F3 as both Paul Skenes and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been lights out.

The moneyline on Skenes is nuts at +184, and bettors might want to consider taking the run line F5 with hopes of a scoreless or tie game. +0.5 runs in this game means a TON vs. two gas cans in Coors.

Both of these pitchers are 1-2 in the National League Cy Young race, and I am going to stay up late Friday night to watch this classic.

MLB Best Bet: Pirates/Dodgers UNDER 1.5 runs F3 for 1 unit (DraftKings +124)

Pirates/Dodgers UNDER 3.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Check out one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap