Best MLB Bets Today: MLB Picks for Sunday April 27th

Advanced stats to help you choose the right players

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets for Sunday April 27th

Previous article 3-1 (+2.19 units)

Season 28-35-1 (-9.48 units)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Sunday's MLB Slate Observations

Road Favorites - Reds -150 at Rockies, Mets -145 at Nationals, Astros -132 at Royals

Home Favorites (Largest) - Dodgers -325 vs Pirates, Athletics -215 vs White Sox, Tigers -198 vs Orioles

Totals - Reds/Rockies 11.0-11.5, White Sox/Athletics 9.0-9.5

Marlins/Mariners 7.0, Orioles/Tigers 7.0 -114

Weather

Wind blowing out at Coors Field at 20 mph is reflected in the 11.0-11.5 game total along with the 80-degree game time temperatures. Most of the outdoor games are showing temperatures between 50-60 degrees.

MLB Line Movement

Totals

Astros/Royals from 8.5 to 7.5

Moneyline

Dodgers from -350 to -325

Bullpen Rankings (updated 4/24/25)

Top 5 (Mets, Astros, Padres, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 5 (Reds, Angels, Marlins, Rockies, Nationals). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet on them, focus on F5s.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this season using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Best MLB Bets Today

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Picks

My man Hunter Brown is on the mound again today, and if you have been following this article, you know I have been riding him for quite some time. Since June 2024, Brown has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, yet he is still is flying under the radar. On the Royals side, Kris Bubic might end up as the "Hunter Brown" of 2025 as he has put up solid numbers on a team that does not score very much right now.

The Royals have taken the first two games of the series by identical 2-0 scores, and both teams are in the bottom five in runs scored per game.

MLB Best Bets: Astros ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -132); Astros/Royals UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -105)

Check out BetRivers this MLB season and use the BetRivers bonus code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Picks

Now I have been targeting spots for the Nationals at home getting plus-money, but this will not be one of them. The Mets are playing some great baseball right now going 8-2 over their last 10 games, and Tylor Megill is 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA in his last 7 starts dating back to last year. Mitchell Parker is also 3-1 with a 1.39 ERA, but if you look into the numbers he stands in for some serious regression. He has just 20 strikeouts in 32.1 innings, and also 11 walks.

Parker had two starts versus the Mets in 2024 and got rocked in both of them for a 9.31 ERA allowing 4 home runs.

MLB Best Bet: Mets -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +120)

Check out ESPN BET for MLB odds and use the ESPN BET promo code for a great welcome offer.

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Picks

The season has gotten off to a slow start for the Orioles and the main reason is their starting pitching woes along with their struggles against left-handed pitching. Well, now they get to face the reigning American League Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal who is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA. Skubal got off to a tough start, but he has been locked in over his last 3 starts.

Meanwhile, Dean Kremer has a 6.84 ERA, and he has allowed a whopping 7 home runs in 5 starts.

This one could have the makings of a 5-1 or 6-1 type of game and things could get ugly for the O's.

MLB Best Bet: Tigers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -100)

Check out one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap