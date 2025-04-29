Best MLB Bets Today: MLB Picks for Tuesday April 29th

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday April 29th

Previous article 2-2 (-0.28 units)

Season 30-37-1 (-9.76 units)

Tuesday's MLB Slate Observations

Road Favorites - Brewers -235 at White Sox, Braves -195 at Rockies, Cubs -140 at Pirates

Home Favorites (Largest) - Rangers -205 vs Athletics, Dodgers -205 vs Marlins, Mariners -205 vs Angles

Totals - Braves/Rockies 10.5-11.0, Yankees/Orioles 10.0, Reds/Cardinals 9.5

Giants/Padres 6.5

Mariners/Angels 7.5, Red Sox/Blue Jays 7.5, Astros/Tigers 7.5, Angels/Mariners 7.5

Weather

Twins/Guardians 15-20 mph winds blowing out; Nationals/Phillies 15 mph blowing out

48 degrees in Coors for Braves/Rockies; 45-50 degrees in Chicago for Brewers/White Sox

MLB Line Movement

Nationals -24

Bullpen Rankings (updated 4/29/25)

Top 5 (Mets, Dodgers, Astros, Diamondbacks, Padres). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 5 (Rockies, Cubs, Reds, Nationals, Marlins). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet on them, focus on F5s.

Best MLB Bets Today

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Picks

When you have a team like the Orioles that rank dead-last against left-handed pitching, you want to flag them whenever they will be facing a lefty until they correct it. In this case, we get Carlos Rodon as a -150 or so favorite on the road with a total of 9.5. I thought the Orioles team total would be an option, but it is clear that bettors are hammering the under because the numbers are low with high juice.

The best option I could find at close to EVEN money is taking the Yankees on the run line for the first five innings and laying -0.5 runs. I think Rodon will be able to get a ton of swing and miss against this lineup and the Yankees SHOULD be able to get to Kyle Gibson.

MLB Best Bets: Yankees -0.5 F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

St Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Picks

I usually avoid pitching matchups like this between Miles Mikolas and Brady Singer, as both are middle of the pack pitchers, so there's not much to write home about. But the Reds are playing solid baseball right now, going 13-7 over their last 20, and the Cardinals have been abysmal on the road with a 2-12 record. The Cardinals struggles on the road are mostly due to the bad pitching, with Mikolas having been hammered for a 6.75 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, and 2.7 K/9 in three road starts.

I cannot take the Reds in a full game because of their bullpen, so F5 on the run line again here.

MLB Best Bet: Reds -0.5 F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Athletics at Texas Rangers Picks

In order to play an UNDER, you want to have at least two things in play. One of which is a very bad offensive team and a very good starting pitcher on the other side to minimize scoring. We get that with Jacob deGrom against the A's.

The Rangers are averaging 2.4 runs per game in their last 10 and the A's are at 3.5 runs. The Rangers are 13-1 to the UNDER in their last 14.

DeGrom has been OK to start the season. His start against the Dodgers gave you a glimpse of the best pitcher in baseball he was before the injuries.

MLB Best Bet: Athletics/Rangers UNDER 8.5 for 1 unit (FanDuel -110)

