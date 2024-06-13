MLB Best Bets: Single-Game Expert Picks for Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, June 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Thursday, June 13

Hello everyone and welcome to what finally feels like summer! The Boys of Summer are in full swing as we race into mid-June and we've had a profitable start to the season here with a 7-4 record, good for +2.65 units. Last week we fell one base short on a profitable day but still hit on the underdog Royals in a good spot at +136. This week, I'm focusing on the marquee game of the night, featuring the defending champs taking on the Dodgers in Chavez Ravine.

Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets

While it is not surprising to see the Dodgers as big/overpriced favorites, it is surprising to see it against the Rangers, despite Texas' 32-35 record. The young Rangers have struggled a bit to replicate last year's success, but are still a formidable team with a potent lineup. Michael Lorenzen takes the hill for Texas tonight while LA counters with Michael Grove. Both pitchers are off to excellent starts and both teams have won a game in the series, which means motivation should be quite neutral. Lorenzen has an excellent track record against current Dodgers batters, posting impressive .269/.624 numbers over 52 ABs. Of the 14 hits against him, only two have gone for extra bases and none have been homers. With a favorable pitching matchup and neutral motivation, this line is borderline disrespectful for the defending champs. Texas is my top play today.

MLB Pick for Rangers @ Dodgers

Texas ML +165 (@ BetMGM)

Odds are that if I like the pitching matchup, I'll like the under, and today's game is no exception. Yes, these are two potent lineups, but four of the last five Texas games have gone under this total. The Dodgers are the real threat to the under, as only four of their games in June have stayed under today's total, but that also means there is contrarian value on the under. That value, combined with Lorenzen's strong career numbers, puts me on the under today.

MLB Pick for Rangers @ Dodgers

TEX/LAD UNDER 9 +118 (@ DraftKings)

Today's player prop focuses on the red-hot Josh Smith, who is 12-for-35 over his last 10 games for the Rangers. In addition to getting on base regularly, Smith has scored at least one run in nine of his last 15 games. At +160, I like the value on Smith scoring at least one run tonight.

MLB Picks for Rangers @ Dodgers

Josh Smith OVER .5 Runs +160 (@ BetRivers)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

TEX ML +165 (@ BetMGM)

TEX/LAD UNDER 9.0 +118 (@ DraftKings)

Josh Smith OVER .5 Runs +160 (@ BetRivers)

