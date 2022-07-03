MLB Best Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Sunday, July 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Tough beat with the Jordan Montgomery Win last Monday, as he lasted 6.2 innings and was lifted just one out before he would've gotten the Win (the Yankees scored 6 runs in the next half-inning to take the lead). Montgomery hasn't been particularly sharp of late, allowing nine runs over his last two starts, though it should be noted five of those runs came in just one inning vs. the A's last time out, after which he settled down and pitched a scoreless 3.2 innings to end up lasting the solid 6.2 innings and almost getting the win anyway. Also note that despite his recent struggles, he's continued to work relatively deep into games, extending his streak of 6+ innings to seven consecutive starts. Now consider that Guardians starter Triston McKenzie has had even more trouble recently, allowing 19 baserunners and 13 earned runs over his last two starts (10.1 innings). Given that, alongside the Yankees' powerful offense that has scored 19 runs in the first two games of this series, it seems fair to expect that Montgomery can outlast McKenzie here while the Yankees put up some runs, leaving Montgomery in a good position to pick up a win after roughly another six innings. The Yankees F5 -0.5 (-114) is another good option in case you don't have access to Pitcher Win betting.

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

The Astros offense has been lighting up the scoreboard recently, and now face Angels lefty Jose Suarez, who has been pitching well recently, but has also allowed multiple early runs in the majority of his starts, including one vs. the Astros earlier this year when he walked four batters in 4.1 innings. For their part, the Astros are now 15-8 vs. LHP and are sending their second-best pitcher Framber Valdez to the mound, who of course would be an ace on many other teams. Valdez has now gone 6+ innings in 12 consecutive starts and shut out the Angels over 6.2 innings in Anaheim earlier this year. It's also worth noting the Astros have won by multiple runs in each of Framber Valdez's eight wins this year.

