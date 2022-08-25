MLB Best Bets Today: Free MLB Picks for Thursday, August 25

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Best Bets for Thursday, August 25

Last Article's Record: 1-2-1, -1 unit

Season Record: 20-21-1, -3.83 units

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Two teams coming off drastically different results. Cleveland rolls into Seattle fresh off a 7-0 shutout of the Padres while Seattle comes off a disappointing 3-1 loss to the lowly Nationals. First, I love to fade teams off a shutout, particularly one that has to travel. And second, Seattle needs wins to keep pace in the wildcard race. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales has fared well against the Cleveland bats in his career and I like Seattle to bounce back at home tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Cleveland at Seattle

SEA ML (+105) at DraftKings

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles

The O's are dogs for no other reason than they face Lance Lynn. The White Sox are in poor form, are poorly managed, and have been generally disappointing all year. Things couldn't be more different in Baltimore where the Orioles have been one of the best stories in baseball. And on closer inspection, the pitching matchup is more even than one would anticipate with Jordan Lyles holding his own over 88 ABs against the Sox's sticks. I believe this game will be close and low scoring and I'll go with the small home dog in that situation.

MLB Best Bets for Chicago at Baltimore

BAL ML (+102) at FanDuel

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

The Mets and Jacob deGrom are trending to be the biggest favorite of the year in this game as the moneyline nears -500. The only question here for me is whether or not the Mets get the total by themselves. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner has not been very good this year, but his last start at Coors gave a glimpse of his potential (6IP, 1ER, 5Ks against San Francisco). If Feltner can hold his own, this has the makings of a neat and tidy 4-0 Mets win. I think he can.

MLB Best Bets for Colorado at New York

COL/NYM TOTAL UNDER 7 (+104) at FanDuel

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

The Twins are sliding away in the AL wildcard race while the Astros keep rolling along. Houston starter Luis Garcia has been fantastic all year, but he appears to be getting tired as the season wears on. Still, I believe the Astros' bats will provide enough firepower to back Garcia against Twins starter Chris Archer. The over is worth a look in this one as well, but I'll go with Houston coasting to a comfortable win tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Minnesota at Houston

HOU RL (+116) at FanDuel

