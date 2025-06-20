MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, June 20

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks: June 20th Best Bets & Predictions

It's another Friday full of action in MLB and here we have our three best bets for this slate. Will the Red Sox and Giants snap their offensive struggles when they start a three-game set at Oracle Park?

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Bets Today

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees: Under 9.5 total runs, -135 @ ESPN BET

The Yankees boast one of the best offenses in all of baseball and rank third in total runs scored with 379, which equals to an average of 5.12 per game. However, it's not a secret that their bats have gone cold lately. They were shut out in two of three games in the series against the Angels this week and scored nine combined runs across a four-game series in which they went 1-3. In short -- the Yankees aren't hitting like the dominant offense they've been all year. As if that wasn't enough, the Yankees lost six in a row before winning 7-3 on Thursday in the series finale against Los Angeles.

On the other hand, the Orioles have posted a slightly better record over their last 10 games (6-4) while three of their previous four games have finished with eight or fewer total runs. Based on the Orioles' inconsistencies on offense and how cold the Yankees' bats have been recently, it wouldn't surprise me if this game ends up being another low-scoring affair. The pitching matchup supports this idea as well. The Yankees have Max Fried (9-2, 1.89 ERA) on the mound, while the Orioles counter with Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.38 ERA).

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Diamondbacks to cover -1.5 spread, -125 @ Caesars

The Diamondbacks snapped a three-game losing skid with a 9-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of their three-game set. They now get an ideal scenario to bounce back with a three-game set against the Rockies at Coors Field on tap. It might be hard to trust the Diamondbacks right now due to their recent woes this week, as they've failed to score more than four runs in three of their last four contests. However, it's even more complicated to trust the Rockies, a team that has been historically bad by most offensive and defensive standards.

The Rockies will have Austin Gomber on the mound, and the 31-year-old right-hander has failed to post an ERA below the 4.50 mark in his last four seasons with Colorado. The Diamondbacks counter with Zac Gallen (4-8, 5.19 ERA), and while Gallen's numbers haven't been eye-popping by any means, the consensus should see the Diamondbacks having an advantage on the mound, as least on paper. That should go a long way in a hitters' paradise like Coors Field. Arizona is likely to win comfortably here against a woeful Colorado team.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Boston Red Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Over 7.5 total runs, -109 @ DraftKings

The Red Sox and Giants grabbed most of the headlines around MLB over the last few days following the trade that sent Rafael Devers from Boston to San Francisco. Now the teams collide Friday to begin a three-game series at Oracle Park. The Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in the AL of late with wins in four of their last five, and they took two of three from the Seattle Mariners earlier this week. However, only one of those five contests saw more than 7.5 total runs. The oddity here is that the Red Sox rank sixth in total runs scored this season with 358, good for an average of 4.71 per game.

The same could be said about the Giants, with each of their last three games ending with under 6.5 total runs, and unfortunately, it seems that trend won't revert any time soon. Even though they rank 17th in runs scored per game this season (4.2), that number drops to 3.91 when playing at home. The Giants are too talented to continue to struggle offensively at this rate, though. Expect this series opener to see an uptick offensively from both teams, which should translate to a decent amount of runs scored.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap