MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, June 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Picks and Props for June 21st

Another Saturday, another full slate of action in MLB! Here are our three best bets for this Saturday, which include a play on one of the most surprising run-producers in the National League and as well as anticipation of another high-scoring matchup in Coors Field.

Best MLB Bets Today

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Over 12 total runs, -110 @ bet365

The series opener between the Diamondbacks and Rockies on Friday was a slugfest and finished with a 14-8 win for Arizona. The summer environment at Coors Field enormously favors hitters, so it wouldn't be surprising if this game ended up as another high-scoring affair. Three of the Rockies' last 10 games have ended with at least 10 runs scored. In fact their last five outings at Coors Field have averaged a staggering 16.6 runs per game. Plus, the previous four games the Diamondbacks have played at Coors Field have also ended with 10 or more runs, and the last two have yielded at least 12 runs. If we add in that the Diamondbacks have been seeing the ball well of late and the Rockies have struggled badly in the pitching department, it seems the stage is set for another high-scoring affair in Colorado.

Cleveland Guardians vs. The Athletics: Jose Ramirez to record over 1.5 total bases, -110 @ bet365

Ramirez has hit safely in four of his last six games, including 1-for-4 with a double on Friday in the series opener against the Athletics. The star third baseman has at least two total bases in three of the last five games in which he's hit safely. While he might not be swinging a hot bat of late, he can wreak havoc on opposing pitchers on any given day. The veteran is hitting a solid .317 with a .906 OPS. That OPS is his highest mark since the 2020 campaign. Plus, the Athletics will send Mitch Spence to the mound, and the 27-year-old righty owns a less-than-inspiring 1.24 WHIP through 25 appearances (three starts) in 2025. Ramirez should carry the Guardians' offense in this game.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Andy Pages to record over 0.5 RBI, +130 @ bet365

It's not a secret that the Dodgers have one of the most dominant lineups in baseball. But one player who often gets overlooked is Pages. The second-year outfielder has 15 homers, 51 RBI and is hitting .293 with a .841 OPS across 73 games this season. The matchup isn't particularly enticing for Pages, as the centerfielder has gone 1-for-6 against Jake Irvin (5-3, 4.23 ERA) in his career. But he's having an excellent season as a run-producing threat in a star-studded offense. He should have at least a few chances to bolster his RBI tally this Saturday. Pages has driven at least one run in six of his last eight games, good for 10-for-27 with a .370/.375/.778 slash line, three homers and 11 RBI over that stretch.

