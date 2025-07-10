MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, July 10

It is somewhat hard to fathom that the All-Star Break is next week already. In some ways, it already feels like August due to the excessive heat around the country and the fact that Cal Raleigh has 36 home runs. In others, it feels like the season has barely started. Where does the summer time go? Today, we stop to smell the roses, enjoy the view, be present in the day, and examine some good ol' "dog days of summer" baseball on a beautiful Thursday. Let's make some money today!

Best MLB Bets Today

New York Yankees ML (+105 @ BetMGM) over Seattle Mariners

Hold your nose and follow my logic here. There is zero doubt the starting pitching match up heavily favors the Mariners. Bryan Woo has been outstanding for Seattle while Marcus Stroman's numbers are atrocious. However, in his two starts since coming back from from the IL, Stroman has been serviceable, going five innings in both and giving up one and three runs. Plus he is backed by one of the best offenses in baseball. Just how good has the New York offense been? The Yanks are 4-6 in their last 10 games with an outrageous team ERA of 7.39 in that stretch. Yet, they have been outscored by one ONE run. In comparison, Seattle is 6-4 in their last 10 and have outscored their opponents by......ONE run. You don't get New York as a home dog very often, and if Stroman can simply be mediocre against a very meh offense, there is great value on the Yankees today.

Washington Nationals ML (+120 @ FanDuel) over St. Louis Cardinals

When I first looked into this game, the Cards were -150. It seems, like me, bettors took note at that overpricing, but it still hasn't dropped enough. Today's starters (Michael Soroka for the Nats, Miles Mikolas for the Cards) have been equally bad. Really, both teams have been equally bad of late. Both are 4-6 over their last 10 with St. Louis getting outscored by 24(!) runs during that stretch and Washington by 17. Mikolas has recorded just 60 Ks in 87.1 innings on the year and the last we saw him, he was tossing batting practice at Wrigley Field. These teams are far more evenly matched than this line indicates.

San Diego Padres ML (+108 @ FanDuel) over Arizona Diamondbacks

Like the Yankees, the Padres are another home dog with value that can't be ignored. I know, we always seem to be waiting for more from this talented San Diego roster that habitually underachieves. But, the beauty of betting on baseball is finding the right situations among the games/series/homestands that are worth the investment. This is the finale of a four-game series between these NL West rivals with Arizona holding a 2-1 lead. The Padres are an excellent 28-17 at home and have a favorable pitching match up as they look to even the series. I'm not sure which of these two teams is better overall, but in this particular situation, I love the value on the Padres tonight.

MLB Picks Recap