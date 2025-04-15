MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets for Tuesday April 15th

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Picks for Tuesday April 15th

Previous article 4-1 (+2.74 units)

Season 17-23 (-7.95 units)

It felt good to FINALLY have a solid day on Sunday, going 4-1. Hopefully we can keep it going and get back to even. Baseball is a marathon, not a sprint, and the variance can drive you nuts. You can go 0-9 and 9-0.

Tuesday's MLB Slate Observations

Road Favorites - Athletics -160 at White Sox, Dbacks -155 at Marlins, Cubs -148 at Pirates, Astros -126 at Cardinals

Home Favorites (Largest) - Dodgers -310 vs Rockies, Yankees -220 vs Royals

Totals - Dbacks/Marlins, Orioles/Guardians, Rays/Red Sox, Rangers/Angels (9)

Weather - Wind is blowing out at Reds, Yankees, Pirates at least 12-15 mph. Temperatures are below 50 degrees for Pirates, White Sox, and Twins, There are several games with 50-55 degrees tonight so be careful betting OVERS.

Line Movement

Yankees from -200 to -230

Guardians from -132 to -160

Dodgers from -295 to -324

Several games have moved up 0.5 runs tonight.

Bullpen Rankings -

Top 5 (Guardians, Padres, Dodgers, Mets, Dbacks). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations. You want to avoid betting against them in full-game situations and only focus on F5s.

Bottom 5 (Pirates, Marlins, Angels, Nationals, Rockies). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full game situations. You would only want to bet on them in F5s.

Best MLB Bets Today

Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers Picks

One of the first things I look at when handicapping a baseball slate is the starting pitchers and where do I think the most value lies. The Tigers are going with Jack Flaherty against Quinn Priester from the Brewers. The Brewers recently traded for Priester, as their pitching staff has been decimated with injuries.

The Tigers are 10-3 if you take out the opening series at the Dodgers and playing great baseball taking the first game in this series 9-1.

Priester drew the Rockies in Coors Field for his first start and held his own but he still had a 1.60 WHIP. Meanwhile, Flaherty has been lights out in his first 3 starts for the Tigers going 16.2 innings with a 1.62 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.

The Tigers have the significant edge in the starting pitching matchup and in the bullpen. I like them to get to Priester the second time through the lineup in this game and Flaherty should be able to keep this Brewers lineup in check.

MLB Best Bet: Tigers for 1.5 units (FanDuel +100)

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Picks

The Red Sox are in a very bad place right now after getting embarrassed last night 16-1 to the Rays. That caps off an 8 game stretch in which they have gone 2-6 scoring 15 runs while allowing 48 runs (1.9 runs against 6,0 runs per game). They are dead last in almost every offensive category in this stretch.

The Rays are sitting at 8-8 and Ryan Pepiot has pitched so-so in his first three starts, but he gave up a lot of hard contact in his last outing against the Angels. Now granted the Angels have been mashing everyone so far, and this Red Sox team has no power and tons of strikeouts.

On the flip side, Walker Buehler has had one good outing and two very bad ones with a 5.74 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

The Red Sox will eventually breakout of this horrible slump, but the way this team is approaching hitting right now I have to go against them.

MLB Best Bet: Rays for 1 unit (FanDuel -130)

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Picks

I went against Randy Vasquez in his last outing against the Athletics and he made me look foolish. But we also saw the same thing with Taijuan Walker who looked good in his first two starts, but then got bombed. I think we get that tonight with this Cubs lineup that is very potent since the addition of Kyle Tucker.

Shota Imanaga is on the mound for the Cubs and had pitched pretty well leading up to his last start against the Rangers where he got bombed for 5 earned runs in 5 innings. But prior to that, he has already pitched against these Padres and he went 7.1 innings, allowing 1 earned run, with 4 strikeouts and zero walks. Vasquez has also already faced the Cubs going 4.2 innings with 5 walks and 2 strikeouts.

At some point, the pumpkin is going to show for Vasquez, and tonight could be the night. This number has been creeping up all day and I do not like laying more than -150, so I will go with the Cubs on the run line at plus money.

MLB Best Bet: Cubs -1.5 runs for 1.5 units (Bet365 +115)

