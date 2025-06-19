MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game Picks for Mets vs Braves

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game Picks for Thursday, June 19

We finally got off the 0-fer train with Boston's win in Seattle on Monday. Sadly, that was the only winner of the day, but it at least provided a glimmer of hope. It is a big slate for a Thursday, and my focus for the Single Game plays are on a team almost as streaky as I've been.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 12

New York Mets (+115 @ Caesars) at Atlanta Braves

After winning five straight, the Mets have now lost five straight, compounding a pathetic home sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays with losing the first two of this three-gamer in Atlanta. While the losing streak has not cost New York its grip on first place in the NL East, its lead has shrunk to just one game over the Philadelphia Phillies, which is the next stop for the Mets over the weekend. To say New York needs this win against a division rival to avoid a second straight sweep is an understatement. RHP Clay Holmes is on the bump, and he has been a rock for the Mets. The Braves counter with RHP Spencer Strider, who has struggled to find his form (his 13 K performance against the lowly Rockies notwithstanding). I like the matchup, the situation, and the value on the Metropolitans this evening.

Mets/Braves UNDER 9 (-118 @ BetMGM)

I am dismissing Strider's strikeout numbers against Colorado, but it would be foolish to dismiss the start completely. Strider had been spiraling in June before that start, but it is important to remember he is only five starts into his season. Not to mention, the ultra-streaky Mets offense that has been shut out twice in their last three games. With these two pitchers going, I think offense is going to be at a premium, and while I think under 9 is a relatively easy selection, I'd prefer to get a lower total at plus-money. I would play this at under 8.5, 8, and even dabble at 7.5, if available at your shop.

Spencer Strider OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (+120 @ DraftKings)

Again, I'm finding the middle ground between Strider's dominance against a bad Rockies lineup, and his previous two starts against the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks. In those starts, he gave up three and five earned runs, respectively, and the Mets have a habit of either getting shut out or scoring 4-5 runs. I see them getting three off of Strider, then adding to lead late for a 5-2 win to avoid the sweep in Atlanta.

