MLB Best Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, April 24

MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Monday, April 24

Cleveland Guardians (-195) vs. Colorado Rockies

Austin Gomber (12.12 ERA) doesn't look like a major league pitcher at this point and the Guardians get him at home. While the Rockies 6-17 start doens't elicit much confidence, it's worth noting the Guardians are just 3-6 at home. That being said, Cleveland is the better team offensively on paper and has a better starting pitcher in Cal Quantrill. I'll lay the odds here even though I'm not "trilled" about it (see what I did there?).

Cleveland Guardians -195 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

I hate laying more odds but here we go. The Orioles have a lot of lefty killers in their lineup and I don't think Sale makes it through five innings against the orange birds tonight. Sale has gone over this mark in two of his first four starts but hasn't pitched more than six innings in any of those. The Orioles have the ninth-best wOBA against southpaws (.335) and strike out only 23.1 percent of the time. Weather could be a factor and it's scheduled to be pretty cold so both of those could play a factor in how long Sale pitches tonight.

Chris Sale Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-125 at BetMGM)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

So we only need one of these two to hit to make money and if they both hit, well that's just gravy. Ken Waldichuk comes into the game with a 7.65 ERA firmly supported by a 1.85 WHIP suggesting he's not the second coming of Nolan Ryan. Both players have home runs against Waldichuk so home run odds (Trout +275, Ohtani +425 on DraftKings) are in play as well.

Mike Trout Over 0.5 RBI (+145), Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 RBI (+160)

Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks

This game has a hefty over/under at 10 runs but I think I'll lean toward the Royals here. Brad Keller has faced the Rangers in two of his four starts and has not yet seen the Diamondbacks - a matchup that should favor him. I think this easily goes over and I think the under is in play here as well.

Brad Keller Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-115 at DraftKings)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

Jordan Montgomery Under 2.5 Earned Runs (-175)

Again, hate laying these odds but I think J-Mont bounces back after giving up seven earned runs in his last outing. San Francisco has a .271 wOBA against left-handed pitching (third-worst in the league) and strikes out at a 30.9 percent rate (second-highest) against that handedness. All of Montgomery's metrics point to him improving his 4.84 ERA and that should begin tonight in San Francisco.

Jordan Montgomery Under 2.5 Earned Runs (-175)

