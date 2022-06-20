This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert MLB Picks for Monday, June 20

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last week was unlucky as Joc Pederson left the game early (a risk you take for any player prop anytime you take the over) but admittedly the Alek Manoah strikeout prop was -152 and a lot of my wins have been at -115. Still, I'll take 16-10 at this point and see if we can build on that today.

Last Article's Record: 2-1

Season Record: 16-10

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

This line is as low as +136 so make sure to shop it around. Max Fried has been excellent this season with a 2.90 ERA which is supported by a 1.05 WHIP. The Giants strike out at a rate of 25.4 percent on the road against lefties, the fourth-highest mark in baseball. They'll send Logan Webb to the mound and it's been well documented that Webb has struggled more on the road than at home. Webb's ERA both this season and last has been at least a run and a half higher on the road which is may have played a role in me recommending this wager. The Braves also have the fourth-highest wOBA (.335) at home this season in baseball.

MLB Best Bets for San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves -1.5 Runs (+145)

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Regression finally caught up to Faedo last time out as he was shelled for seven earned runs ruining his sparkling ERA. It's hard to tell with a young pitcher how he bounces back after an outing like that; is his confidence shot or will he be just fine and pitch like he did before that start. I'm going with the former here for a few reasons. Faedo has to go into Fenway Park and face the Red Sox, a team that strikes out only 20.5 percent of the time against right-handed pitching. Faedo has gone over this mark in his last three games but looking at his games pitched, he hasn't faced any really good offenses. Get this mark early if you like this wager as it's -150 in some spots.

MLB Best Bets for Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Alex Faedo UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Kansas City Royal at Los Angeles Angels

I think I've only dipped my toe once in the -1.5 runs pool this season and here we are with two picks for tonight. I like this line because taking the straight money line for the Angels is as high as -196 in some places so I'd rather gamble on them winning by multiple runs at plus odds instead. Noah Syndergaard has been very unlucky with a 4-5 record considering he's allowed only one earned run in two of his last three starts, both of those being losses. The Royals might be a bit road-weary after finishing up two, three-game series in Oakland and San Francisco and this is a great home matchup for Syndergaard. While it's a small sample, Syndergaard has a 1.48 ERA at home while struggling on the road with a 6.53 ERA. The Royals have the seventh-lowest wOBA (.291) against right-handed pitching this season.

MLB Best Bets for Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angeles -1.5 Runs (+110)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Atlanta Braves -1.5 Runs (+145)

Alex Faedo Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Los Angeles Angeles -1.5 Runs (+110)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.