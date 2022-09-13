MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook: MLB Player Props and Picks for Tuesday, September 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, September 13

All 30 teams will be in action Tuesday, and there are even two doubleheaders on the schedule. With so many betting options to wade through on the DraftKings Sportsbook, let's get right down to business and highlight some to consider.

Last Article's Record: 2-2 (-0.46 units)

Season Record: 41-24 (+8.31 units)

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Cardinals have an eight-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central and can put a nail in their coffin with a good series here. It helps that the series will be played in St. Louis, where the Cardinals are 47-24. The Brewers are a sparkling 39-27 at home, but they are only 36-39 on the road.

Making matters more difficult for the Brewers in this game is that they will have to deploy a bullpen approach with their pitching staff, using Matt Bush as an opener. They are currently down starting pitchers Freddy Peralta (shoulder) and Eric Lauer (elbow), and even potential long-man Aaron Ashby (shoulder) is on the IL.

On the mound for the Cardinals will be Jordan Montgomery, who has been as good as it gets since being acquired from the Yankees. He's made seven starts with his new team, allowing one or no runs in seven of them. That included a matchup against these same Brewers in which he had eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

It can be risky putting so many of your eggs in one basket, but I love this game for Montgomery props. With regards to his strikeout prop, not only did register eight strikeouts against the Brewers the last time around, but they have struck out the fourth-most times in baseball, overall. With regards to his outs recorded prop, Montgomery has accumulated at least 17 outs in five of his last six starts.

MLB Best Bets for St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Jordan Montgomery over 4.5 strikeouts (-150) for 1 unit

Montgomery over 16.5 outs (-110) for 1 unit

Montgomery to record a win (+185) for 1 unit

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

For the first time in a while, the Yankees and Red Sox find themselves at opposite ends of the AL East standings in the middle of September. It's been a disastrous campaign for the Red Sox, who have had a myriad of injuries contribute to them falling into last place in the division. Despite their recent struggles, the Yankees still have a five-game lead in the loss column over the Blue Jays and the Rays.

Taking the mound for the Red Sox will be Nick Pivetta, who has been one of their few starters who has been able to stay healthy. The problem with this game is, he has not been good at home. He has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP there, compared to a 3.84 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP on the road. Also, he's had some command problems, issuing at least two walks in 11 of his last 13 starts.

Pivetta has been hit hard by the Yankees this season. He has faced them three times, allowing 17 runs over 13.1 innings. He gave up at least four runs and issued at least two walks in all three outings. The Yankees have had their own problems scoring runs of late, but this is an excellent opportunity for them to break out.

MLB Best Bets for New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Yankees over 4.5 runs (-120) for 1 unit

Nick Pivetta over 1.5 walks (-140) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Jordan Montgomery over 4.5 strikeouts (-150) for 1 unit

Montgomery over 16.5 outs (-110) for 1 unit

Montgomery to record a win (+185) for 1 unit

Yankees over 4.5 runs (-120) for 1 unit

Nick Pivetta over 1.5 walks (-140) for 1 unit

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Check out what the DraftKings Sportsbook has to offer in terms of MLB player props and be sure to use our MLB odds page for the latest lines as well.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.