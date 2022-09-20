MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook: MLB Player Props and Picks for Tuesday, September 20

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, September 20

There is no shortage of betting opportunities on the DraftKings Sportsbook with 16 games set to be played across baseball Tuesday. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last Article's Record: 3-2 (+0.21 units)

Season Record: 44-26 (+8.52 units)

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Not a ton of excitement with this series between two teams who are playing out the string. The Marlins took care of business Monday, dispatching the Cubs 10-3. Tuesday's matchup has the potential to be an underrated starting pitching matchup, though, with Pablo Lopez starting against Adrian Sampson.

Don't let Sampson's 2-5 record fool you. He's pitched well, posting a 3.48 ERA and a 3.83 FIP. He's logged at least six innings in back-to-back starts, and he threw six innings in his previous start against the Marlins this season. Given that the Marlins have the fourth-worst OPS in baseball, and that Sampson doesn't strikeout out many hitters, his pitch count might be low enough to allow him to pitch deep into yet another outing.

MLB Best Bets for Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Adrian Sampson over 16.5 outs (-105) for 1 unit

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

Now, this is an important series. The Blue Jays are set to earn a Wild Card spot in the American league, but they are still battling with the Rays and Mariners for Wild Card seeding. The Phillies have a grasp right now on the final NL Wild Card spot, but sit just half a game behind the Padres for the second spot. Nipping at the Phillies' heels are the Brewers, who trail them by three games in the loss column.

The Blue Jays will send Ross Stripling to the mound for this game, and he's been one of their more reliable starting pitchers. His 2.94 ERA is supported by his 3.15 FIP, and he's logged at least six innings in six straight starts. In his previous meeting with the Phillies this season, he allowed two runs across seven innings. His outs prop is set surprisingly low, making the over very appealing.

MLB Player Props for Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

Ross Stripling over 15.5 outs (-110) for 1 unit

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Attacking Patrick Corbin had been very profitable earlier in the season, but he's actually pitched better lately. Across his last five starts, he has a 2.90 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. However, it is alarming that he gave up five home runs over 31 innings during that stretch. For the season, he's been taken deep 27 times over 147.1 innings.

As good as Corbin has been lately, this is a bad matchup for him. The Braves have a .784 OPS against left-handed pitchers, which is the third-highest mark in baseball. In three previous outings against them, Corbin allowed 16 runs (15 earned) over 13.2 innings. It wasn't just one blowup against them, either. In each start, he gave up at least eight hits and four runs. The Braves should play all of their regulars as they try to chase down the Mets in the AL East, so I'm betting on them to give Corbin problems again.

MLB Best Bets for Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Patrick Corbin over 5.5 hits allowed (-135) for 1 unit

Corbin over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-150) for 1 unit

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.