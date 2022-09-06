MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook: MLB Player Props and Picks for Tuesday, September 6

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and MLB Player Props for Tuesday, September 6

There are 15 games scheduled to be played across baseball Tuesday, but a couple of games could be in danger because of rain. Still, there will be plenty of wagers to consider on the DraftKings Sportsbook. Let's highlight some that could prove to be profitable.

Last Article's Record: 3-1 (+0.80 units)

Season Record: 39-22 (+8.77 units)

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

The Guardians sit atop the AL Central, but by the slimmest of margins. The Twins are only one game behind them in the standings, while the White Sox are two games back. This could be an opportunity for them to pad their position in the series, given that the Royals enter with a 55-81 record. The Guardians took care of business in the first game of this series Monday with a 6-5 victory.

This game provides a significant pitching edge for the Guardians. They will start Shane Bieber, who has allowed three runs or fewer in seven straight starts. Opposite him will be Kris Bubic, who has a 5.47 ERA and a 5.03 FIP for the season. Look for the Guardians to jump out to an early lead, and for Bieber to make it hold up.

MLB Best Bets for Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

Shane Bieber to record a win (-120) for 1 unit

Guardians 0.5 RL 1st 5 innings (-140) for 1 unit

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

While the Phillies are out of the chase for the NL East lead, they are right in the thick of the hunt for a Wild Card spot, despite losing each of their last three games. This could be just the opponent that they need to get back on track, given that the Marlins have lost seven straight. It also helps that this game will be played in Philadelphia, where the Phillies have a 39-30 record.

On the surface, this has the potential to be a pitcher's duel between Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo. However, Luzardo could have his work cut out for him when you consider that the Phillies have the third-highest OPS in baseball (.779) versus left-handed pitchers. Nola has dominated the Marlins in two previous outings this season, allowing two runs and recording 16 strikeouts over 15.1 innings.

MLB Best Bets for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Aaron Nola to record a win (-110) for 1 unit

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

The Red Sox find themselves in the unfamiliar position of being in last place in the AL East. They have been hammered by injuries, many of which have come to members of their starting rotation. Tuesday's starter Rich Hill is no exception as he missed nearly all of July with an injury.

Hill doesn't usually provide the Red Sox with much length, logging a total of 93.2 innings over his 20 starts. While that can make his strikeout prop tricky, this is a favorable matchup for him to provide added production in that department. The Rays have struck out the 12th-most times in baseball, and the last time he faced them, Hill had 11 strikeouts across seven innings.

MLB Best Bets for Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Rich Hill over 3.5 strikeouts (-120) for 1 unit

