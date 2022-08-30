MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Player Props and Picks for Tuesday, August 30

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, August 30

Baseball brings plenty of action to the table Tuesday with 15 games on the schedule. With so many options to sift through on the DraftKings Sportsbook, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last Article's Record: 4-0 (+3.48 units)

Season Record: 36-21 (+7.97 units)

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks

The first game of this series Monday was a slugfest. A total of 20 runs were scored, with the Diamondbacks scoring 13 unanswered to complete the comeback. It wasn't a great pitching matchup, with Ranger Suarez facing off against Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner gave up seven runs on 11 hits, marking the sixth straight game in which he has allowed at least five runs. For the season, the one-time Giants great now has a 4.87 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP.

Tuesday's game could be a completely different story with Zac Gallen facing off against Aaron Nola. Gallen has a 2.66 ERA and a 3.25 FIP, while Nola has a 3.08 ERA and a 2.68 FIP. They both also normally provide their respective teams with plenty of length. Gallen has logged at least six innings in six of his last eight starts, while Nola has pitched at least that many innings in 15 of his last 16 outings. Expect this to be a pitcher's duel in which both teams have a difficult time scoring runs.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Under 0.5 Runs First Inning (-150) for 1 unit

Zac Gallen over 17.5 outs recorded (-170) for 1 unit

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves

This series is a significant mismatch. The Braves have the fourth-best record in baseball, while the Rockies have an abysmal .426 winning percentage. They actually have a 36-32 record at home, but they are just 19-42 on the road. The Braves are 42-24 at home, with only the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets and Astros having won more games at home.

Making this game even more lopsided is the starting pitching matchup. Taking the mound for the Braves will be Max Fried, who is 12-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 2.55 FIP. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his last 11 outings. During that span, he has a sparkling 0.99 WHIP.

Starting for the Rockies will be Jose Urena, who has a 5.98 ERA and a 5.65 FIP. One of his biggest issues has been his lack of control. He has issued at least two walks in all 10 of his starts, contributing to his 1.67 WHIP. It won't be easy slowing down a Braves lineup that has scored the third-most runs in baseball while generating the second-highest OPS.

MLB Player Props and Best Bets for Rockies at Braves

Braves over 5.5 total runs (+105) for 1 unit

Jose Urena over 1.5 walks (-185) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

No Runs First Inning (-150) for 1 unit

Zac Gallen over 17.5 outs recorded (-170) for 1 unit

Braves over 5.5 total runs (+105) for 1 unit

Jose Urena over 1.5 walks (-185) for 1 unit

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.