MLB Bets Today: Free Expert Bets and Player Props for Sunday, April 2

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets to Target for April 2

Last Article's Record: 3-3, +0.10 units

Season Record: 3-3, +0.10 units

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs pitched great last year (2.46 ERA, 1.07 WHIP), and threw 6.0 scoreless innings against the Tigers last August while picking up a win. He has continued to look sharp this spring, and we're getting a very nice 130-cent discount over the Rays' moneyline here. It's a good spot for a Rays home win over the lower-tier Tigers.

MLB Best Bets for Tigers at Rays

Rays -1.5 (DraftKings -115)

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

New Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt pitched well against the Cardinals last year (2.92 ERA over 12.1 innings), including throwing six scoreless innings in a similar April start at St. Louis. I think the Blue Jays are the better team, and Bassitt the better starter, and we're getting them at a coin-flip price. That's good value on the team with a slight edge.

Bo Bichette has clobbered Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery, posting a .545 batting average and a 1.273 slugging percentage over 11 at-bats, with four of his six hits going for extra bases (two homers). He also hits very high in the order, so is in line for maximum at-bats. Solid play.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Cardinals

Blue Jays moneyline (DraftKings +100)

Bo Bichette over 1.5 Total Bases (DraftKings +100)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft is a good strikeout pitcher, and has looked very sharp this spring. This is a small hurdle for him to clear, at a reasonable price. There's a great chance he can get to five strikeouts vs. the Pirates.

MLB Player Props for Pirates at Reds

Graham Ashcraft over 4.5 strikeouts, (DraftKings -130)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Rays -1.5, -115

Blue Jays +100

Bo Bichette over 1.5 total bases, +100

Graham Ashcraft over 4.5 strikeouts, -130

