MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, May 20

MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets for Saturday, May 20

Saturday may be the Preakness, but don't forget the MLB is still running point out here.

Cleveland Guardians (+150) @ New York Mets (-178) | Over/Under 8

What a finish to this contest on Friday night. Pete Alonso yacks a game-tying Grand Slam, which ultimately leads the Mets to stealing a 10-9 victory in extra innings. Tonight's game will either secure a series win for New York or extend to the rubber match on Sunday. Who has the edge?

The Metropolitans are throwing Mad Max today, which is not something that has been effective as it was in the past. Scherzer is still a top pitcher in the game, but after dealing with injuries (and the sticky stuff suspension), it looks like he's lost a step, at least for the time being. He hasn't been able to go much later than five innings except for his Opening Day start against the Marlins. The walks are creeping up (12 in 27.2 innings), the strikeouts are down (only 26), and he's already allowed six home runs this year. Mad Max is still always capable of throwing an absolute gem, but his previous outings make laying this line a little difficult.

Tanner Bibee, the Cal State Fullerton product (strong program by the way), has been a stud to open his rookie campaign. A solid 3.22 ERA and 1.03 WHIP would look even better without one blow up outing against the Tigers. Bibee has largely looked in control thus far, which leaves opportunity for us to make a play for a big plus-money dog. Although the Mets have won three straight, and their offense has come to life, they have yet to see Bibee. The rookie has a very good arsenal that features a mid 90's fastball with a back-breaking curveball. Bibee has given his team a chance to win it almost every start. The Mets keep getting away with these one-run victories.

This is too large of a number to lay with the Mets. Cleveland is a little distraught after last night's debacle, so I think they even the score behind a stellar pitching performance.

