MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Thursday, June 23

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for June 23

Last Article's Record: 3-2, +2.20 units

Season Record: 37-40, -0.80 units

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

This looks like a favorable spot to back the red-hot Braves, who have won 17 of their last 20 games. Atlanta starter Kyle Wright has pitched great at home this year, posting a 2.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 50.2 innings (57 strikeouts). Wright suffered through a bad outing at Wrigley Field last time out, but prior to that, he hadn't allowed more than three runs in six consecutive starts. Meanwhile, Giants lefty Alex Wood hasn't pitched very well this season, logging a 4.32 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while also pitching poorly last time out (eight baserunners and four earned runs through 5.1 innings at Pittsburgh). Aside from the Braves holding the pitching edge and being on a giant hot streak, note that Atlanta is 17-7 vs. left-handed starters this year (while dead-even vs. right-handers at 23-23). I think there's a good chance Atlanta can jump on Alex Wood early today and complete the first 5 innings with a lead.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Braves

Atlanta Braves F5 -0.5 -106

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

These are two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions right now, with the Mariners winning the first two games of this series by a 17-2 margin. Also note that Oakland has lost 17 of their last 20 games, while their ace Frankie Montas has fallen off the wagon recently, allowing 14 runs (9 earned) over his last three starts. Conversely, Mariners starter Robbie Ray has really stepped up his game recently, lasting 7.0 innings in each of his last two starts while allowing only one run over the 14 innings (14 strikeouts). Also, take note the Athletics are a poor 8-14 vs. LHP, and a horrific 8-27 at home this year. This is a nice spot for the Mariners at a reasonable price, and it seems a likely outcome that Robbie Ray can pitch relatively deep into the game before leaving with a lead.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at A's

Robbie Ray to record a Win, +175

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

San Diego ace Joe Musgrove takes the mound today vs. the underperforming Phillies starter Ranger Suarez, who has been one of the larger disappointments on the 2022 season. Suarez has posted an ugly 4.43 ERA (and even worse 1.51 WHIP) following his breakout campaign last year, while of course, Joe Musgrove has been outstanding with his 1.59 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. In fact, Musgrove hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his 12 starts this year. Also note that Musgrove has gone 6+ innings in all 12 starts, and has logged 7+ innings in nearly half his starts (5 of 12). It also helps that the Padres own an excellent 17-7 record vs. left-handed starters. This is a good spot for the Friars.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Padres

Joe Musgrove to record a Win, +165

