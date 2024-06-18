Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies & More MLB Bets Today: MLB Props for June 18

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: MLB Props for Tuesday, June 18

2024 Regular-Season Betting Record: 3-5 (-2.24 RW Bucks)

2024 Regular-Season Props Betting Record: 16-13 (+2.70 RW Bucks)

We have a solid Tuesday night slate on tap, and I'm focusing on three quality hitters and five prop bets overall – several at plus money – as I try to build on my 3-0 night from last Wednesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets

The Diamondbacks will roll out right-hander Slade Cecconi as their starter Tuesday night, with the 24-year-old rookie already having endured several rough outings this season. Cecconi was most recently knocked around by the Angels, who touched him up for seven earned runs on 10 hits over three innings on Wednesday.

Cecconi has yielded at least six earned runs on four occasions over his nine appearances after starting the season with back-to-back quality starts on the road against the Giants and Mariners. Cecconi has particularly struggled keeping the ball in the park (2.4 HR/9) and has pitched to a .352 wOBA and 5.57 FIP against left-handed hitters.

The Nationals' Luis Garcia therefore makes for a solid bat to deploy against him for prop purposes, with the 24-year-old flashing outstanding numbers against right-handed pitching, especially at home. Garcia has compiled a .361 average, .976 OPS and .422 wOBA against righty arms at Nationals Park while striking out a minuscule 11.4 percent of the time in that split.

Garcia isn't known for his power, but he's an excellent contact hitter and does have some solid pop in his bat (17 extra-base hits out of 59 total hits). He also has mustered 12 multi-hit efforts on the season, and with such an appealing starting pitcher matchup and a subsequent one against a Diamondbacks bullpen that's pitched to a 5.84 ERA and .374 wOBA against left-handed hitters on the road thus far in June, I'm in the camp of his total bases prop.

MLB Picks for Diamondbacks vs Nationals

Luis Garcia Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Best Bets

The Dodgers' Freddie Freeman is naturally a menace against essentially any pitcher put in front of him, including in same-handed matchups. He happens to find himself in such a scenario Tuesday against the Rockies' Austin Gomber at Coors Field, and it's one that bodes very well for Freeman's potential offensive success.

The veteran slugger already comes into Tuesday's matchup swinging a blistering bat, as he's generated a .373 average, 1.225 OPS, nine extra-base hits and 10 RBI across the 15 games he's played thus far in June. Freeman also happens to have a very impressive history facing Gomber, against whom he's generated a .546 average and 1.182 OPS in 12 career encounters.

Gomber has allowed a .334 wOBA to left-handed hitters overall, and as customary, he's pitching to plenty of contact (over a hit per inning and a 1.6 HR/9 allowed). Freeman is therefore likely my favorite prop target of the night – especially in a game which the Dodgers have a 6.5-run projected total and where he'll face a bullpen that's pitched to an MLB-high .400 BAA and .427 wOBA against lefty bats at home in June – leading to my suggestion of a pair of bets to consider for him.

MLB Picks for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 RBI (+102 on BetRivers Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Freddie Freeman To Hit an HR (+390 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Bets

I'm going with another talented left-handed bat for my final prop suggestion of the night, with the Brewers' Christian Yelich in my sights while in the midst of a resilient year and with a favorable matchup on tap.

Yelich enters Tuesday boasting a .326 average and .897 OPS, and all three components of his slash line are his best since his memorable 2019 season. The veteran's power production is more modest than in years past, but he's carrying a .310 average, .820 OPS, .361 wOBA and modest 14.3-percent strikeout rate against righties on the road.

Angels starter Griffin Canning just hasn't been able to fully pull himself together this season, as he brings an unsightly 2-7 record, 1.6 HR/9 and 5.32 FIP into Tuesday's start. Canning has been better in his home park than on the road, but he's still sporting a paltry 5.7 K/9 and a bloated 4.5 BB/9 at Angel Stadium.

As with Freeman, I like a couple of props on Yelich, with one being a longer shot than the other but still very enticing at its price. First, with Yelich having already generated 17 multi-hit efforts across 46 games, I don't mind the plus money on him getting 2+ hits. Additionally, Yelich has swiped 14 bases in 15 attempts this season, and with a +370 price on at least one steal, I'm willing to take a shot.

MLB Picks for Brewers vs. Angels

Christian Yelich At Least 2 Hits (+185 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Christian Yelich Over 0.5 Stolen Bases (+370 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

