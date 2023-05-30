MLB Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, May 30

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, May 30

Welcome back from your holiday weekends! Everyone remembers today is Tuesday, correct? We have a big slate of games coming our way today and I'm fired up to bring you today's Best Bets. My Best Bet picks have gone 8-4 so far on the year, good for +5.56 units! Let's get into today's schedule that, in my eyes, features plenty of live dogs at good value.

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

It seems like every time Brayan Bello pitches, the Red Sox are involved in a selection from me. It turns out to be purely coincidence based on the value of the given game that day and today is no different. Both teams come into this one 5-5 in their last 10 games but the Reds are +9 run differential during that stretch while the Sox are -4. Taking the hill for Cincy today is Ben Lively, whose arm has been lively all year, as he comes in with a sparkling 2.65 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. Lively was recently moved into the rotation after his stellar start to the year and his success has held up. No Boston batter has seen Lively in their careers while the few Cincy batters that have seen Bello have had some success. These teams are a lot closer than this spread indicates.



MLB Best Bet: Reds ML (+155) @ DraftKings

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

I can see the practicality of the White Sox are favored here, but I'm not sure the Pale Hose should be favored against much of anybody right now. Losers of three straight, Chicago finds itself 12 games under .500 and in 4th in the very mediocre AL Central. So why are the White Sox favored?

Lucas Giolito is a vastly superior pitcher to Tyler Anderson, but a deeper look into the numbers evens that out a bit. First, Angels batters have hit Giolito hard in their careers, including studs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Second, White Sox batters have had little-to-no success against Anderson. The Angels come into this one with a winning road record against the Sox' losing home record. There is too much value to ignore the dog here.



MLB Best Bet: Angels ML (+124) @ FanDuel

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

With all due respect to the first-place Twinkies and starter Joe Ryan, the Twins aren't the Astros and shouldn't be a road favorite in Houston, especially coming off a win in the first game of the series. The Stros are 7-3 in their last 10 and have outscored opponents by 20 runs in that stretch and have significant motivation off of last night's loss. Joe Ryan has been outstanding for Minnesota, but Houston bats have had success in their limited looks against Ryan. Conversely, Twins' batters have only three combined ABs against Houston starter Brandon Bielak. While I don't feel like there has to be much support to back the Astros as a home dog, the support is there. Houston bounces back tonight.



MLB Best Bet: Astros ML (+100) @PointsBet

