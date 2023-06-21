MLB Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, June 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Three cheers for not being today's Game Focus author! After a brutal stretch in that area, I get to tackle today's full slate with an open canvas, a situation in which I've been quite good this year. Let's get right into Wednesday's action.

BetMGM is among the top-rated credit card betting sites and is also one of the sportsbooks that accept PayPal. The BetMGM bonus code gets new customers access to a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

With the series tied 1-1, the D-backs send ace Zac Gallen out to face Milwaukee's Julio Teheran. Gallen has been nothing short of spectacular all year and the Brewers' offense leaves much to be desired when facing mediocre pitchers much less an ace. As one might guess, Gallen has held current Brew Crew bats to a combined 0.693 OPS in his career, but what may be surprising is the success Teheran has had, not only on the season but against Arizona as well. Only one D-back holds a career OPS above 0.600 against Teheran and since joining the Milwaukee rotation, Teheran has been outstanding with 4-straight quality starts. This is also an early game on a get-away day for both teams, so I expect a very fast and low scoring game here. If you can find plus odds at 9 or even 8.5, I wouldn't shy away.



MLB Best Bet: Diamondbacks/Brewers UNDER 9.5 (-120) @ DraftKings

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies ace Aaron Nola takes the hill to face a familiar NL East foe while the Braves look to be going with AJ Smith-Shawver. It doesn't seem to matter who the Braves trot out to start, they always seem to be guys that are ready to do the job and win. While Nola's ERA is an unsightly 4.66, his WHIP remains a very respectable 1.10 with a 93/24 K/BB ratio coming in. Nola has largely silenced the potent Braves lineup in his career with the exception of Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna. He did not fare particularly well against the Braves on May 25 in Atlanta, giving up 5 runs on 8 hits over 6 innings, but I have a feeling he remembers that and will bounce back at home today. If he can navigate around Riley and Acuna, I expect this to be a low-scoring affair.



MLB Best Bet: Braves/Phillies UNDER 9 (+110) @ DraftKings

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

After a brief funk, the Boston offense appears to have found its groove again, hitting .293 as a team and outscoring their opponents by 29 runs over their last 10 games were they have gone 7-3. The Sox do face Twinkie ace Sonny Gray today, but the Boston batters that have seen him in their careers have hit him well, combining for 7 extra-base hits (4 of those homers) over 33 at-bats. These teams combined for 12 and 14 runs in their first two meetings and are in comfortable confines in this, the third of a four-game series. I see plenty of runs being scored in the Twin Cities tonight.



MLB Best Bet: Red Sox/Twins OVER 8.5 (-104) @ FanDuel

Wednesday MLB Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 21:

Diamondbacks/Brewers UNDER 9.5 (-120) @ DraftKings

Braves/Phillies UNDER 9 (+110) @ DraftKings

Red Sox/Twins OVER 8.5 (-104) @ FanDuel

Sports betting has launched in the state of Massachusetts. To get the most bang for your buck when selecting a sportsbook as a new customer, check out these Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos.