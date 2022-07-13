MLB Bets Tonight at FanDuel Sportsbook: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks at FanDuel Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday, July 13

Last Article's Record: 2-2, -0.35 units

Season Record: 44-53, -7.36 units

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals (Game 2)

Big win for the Mariners in Game 1 this morning (6-4), as Julio Rodriguez was serving his one-game suspension and was out of the lineup. He should be back for Game 2, and Tommy Milone will serve as the opener. Milone had a little trouble in his last game (giving up a 2-run homer to the Padres), but had pitched well prior to that and seems likely for a solid 2-3 innings here. I would also expect to see recently called-up Matt Brash in this game. He hasn't pitched since recording the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday and may have purposely been held out of Game 1 in order to pitch here. Meanwhile, the Nationals start Erick Fedde, who gave up eight runs vs. Atlanta in his most recent appearance, and has a 5.01 ERA and 1.49 WHIP for the year. As mentioned last week, I'm looking for spots to use the Mariners, and this seems like a good one.

MLB Best Bets for Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals

Seattle Mariners (Game 2) ML -124

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Boston has already lost the first two games of this series and now must face Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan, who hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his 12 starts this year. Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski had been pitching okay until his most recent start vs. the Yankees, where he allowed 11 baserunners and 6 earned runs over just 5.0 innings. Big pitching edge to the Rays, who probably won't have to score very many runs to cover this number.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Rays

Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 runs, +116

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any start this year, while Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has a 2.21 ERA and 1.04 WHIP at home this year. A little steep on the juice, but under 4.5 runs (in the first five innings) is a good number with these two pitchers on the mound. It figures to be a competitive, low-scoring game.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers/St. Louis Cardinals F5 under 4.5, -132

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Astros starter Cristian Javier has really stepped up his game recently, largely in terms of efficiency, which had always been his main issue. He should be good for a strong 6+ innings here while facing the Angels, who strike out more than any team in the league. With Javier recording 7, 14, and 13 strikeouts in his three most recent starts, let's take the underdog price that he can get 8+ strikeouts tonight.

MLB Player Props for Astros at Angels

Cristian Javier over 7.5 strikeouts, +104

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Seattle Mariners (Game 2) -124

Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 runs, +116

Los Angeles Dodgers/St. Louis Cardinals F5 under 4.5, -132

Cristian Javier over 7.5 strikeouts, +104

