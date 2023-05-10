MLB Bets Tonight: Braves vs Red Sox Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, May 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Red Sox at Braves

The early results of my single-game focus articles have been mixed thus far, but it's a long season. We seem to be nailing the sides/totals regularly, but I've yet to hit on any player props despite strong statistical and situational backing. For a little bit, you may notice a small shift away from numerous player props until I feel more confident in their results. After all, a good handicapper balances a strong belief in his methods with a willingness to adjust to what is and what isn't working. Time for said adjustment!

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

For today's focus, I'm dialing into one of the marquee games on Wednesday's schedule as the prolific Boston offense rolls into Atlanta to take on the strong arms of the Braves. There are no historical stats for today's scheduled starters (Boston's Brayan Bello and Atlanta's Jared Shuster) so there will be some advantage for the pitchers today. How much of an advantage remains to be seen as neither pitcher has been particularly successful this year. Bello comes in sporting a 5.71 ERA and 1.73 WHIP while giving up 2.1 home runs per nine innings while Schuster (making his start in place of the injured Max Fried) somehow has worse numbers (8.31 ERA, 2.42 WHIP and a 5:9 K/BB ratio). Six of the last eight Red Sox games have gone over today's total and the Braves offense is no slouch. The total of 10 is not enough tonight.



MLB Best Bet for Braves vs Red Sox

OVER 10 (-110) @ DraftKings

As described above, there should be plenty of runs scored in this game. In my view, that favors Boston, a team that is well-versed in slugfests so far this year. Atlanta's major advantage in this game is their pitching, and with that negated today, I see very little support for the Braves being this big of a favorite. Lots of scoring means a high degree of variability in the outcome, and at the current best money line number of +136, I have no problem advising a play on Boston to win this one outright. If you are feeling froggy, I'm also going to go with an alternate run line bet on the Red Sox for pizza money (I'm seeing Red Sox -1.5 at +210 on DK).



MLB Best Bet for Red Sox at Braves

Red Sox ML (+136) @ FanDuel

There are two players I'll be tracking player props on in this one: Ozzie Albies and Masataka Yoshida. As of this writing, there are no player props available for Boston, so I'll concentrate on Albies here. He is 14-for-42 with two homers and four RBI over the past 10 games and should get plenty of plate appearances in this one. I'll be watching his 2+ hits and HR props as well, but the one I'm dialing in on here is 1+ RBI. Hitting 5/6 in the Atlanta lineup, there are speedy runners on base ahead of him often. He should have multiple chances to drive one in tonight.



MLB Player Props Tonight

Ozzie Albies 1+ RBI (+170) @ DraftKings

