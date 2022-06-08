This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Betting Analysis for Wednesday, June 8

Previous article 3-2 +1.0

Season 78-81-1 +16.95

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals

The Royals are the worst team in baseball at 17-37 (.315) and are 3-15 in their last 18. They have averaged 3.7 runs per game, but their pitching has really cratered with a 6.79 ERA with 5.2 BB/9. When you allow baserunners at this high of a clip and only strikeout batters at 8.1 K/9 it is a recipe for disaster. The Jays have broken out of their funk at 15-5 in their last 20 and beat the Royals last night 7-0.

MLB Expert Picks for Blue Jays at Royals

Blue Jays -1.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +116)

Blue Jays over 4.5 runs for 1.12 RW buck (FanDuel -112)

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

I hate going against my guy Logan Gilbert, but Jose Urquidy has been one of the best F5 pitchers in baseball with a 7-2 record (+$412). So I went looking for another angle, especially since I have been riding the unders in Astros games. With two strong pitchers, I like the F5 but often times you are getting totals in the 3 or 3.5 range. This total is at 4.5 and I think presents incredible value.

MLB Expert Picks for Mariners at Astros

Under 4.5 runs F5 for 1.1 RW buck (FanDuel -110)

Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves

I went against the Reds most of April and now the team I am fading mostly is the A's. I went against them last night and will follow it up again tonight. The Braves are starting to play good baseball but only squeaked out a 3-2 win last night. We get an inflated total of 9.5 due to Jared Koenig starting for Oakland. This is a perfect opportunity to pounce on the under again, but shift to an F5 play on the Braves also.

MLB Expert Picks for Athletics at Braves

Braves -1.5 for 1.2 RW buck (FanDuel -120)

Athletics under 3.5 for 1.04 RW buck (FanDuel -104)

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

The Phillies are a -126 road favorite because of the difference in starting pitching between Aaron Nola vs. Adrian Houser. The Brewers have been playing middle of the road in the last month as they have taken some hits in starting pitching health. I love taking -0.5 F5 as you get value vs. just taking the money line which is -140.

MLB Expert Picks for Phillies at Brewers

Phillies F5 -0.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel)

