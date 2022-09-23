MLB Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks for Friday, September 23

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Friday, September 23

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 2-1 +0.9 units

Season Record:190-168-5 +34.68 units

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

The Yankees had that four-week stretch from early August to early September where they went 21-7 to the UNDER. Well, that skid is gone and now they are back to scoring runs in bunches with an 11-3 run on the OVER in their last 14. They have averaged 6.7 runs in that stretch.

The pitching matchup of Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill at a 7.5 total feels just a tad low. The Red Sox have a history against Cole with a 5.28 ERA in his last five against them. Hill has a 5.08 ERA in his last seven starts. With the resurgence of the Yankees bats plus the pitching, I like for this game to easily go over the 7.5-run total.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Yankees

Red Sox/Yankees OVER 7.5 runs for 1.1 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

If you follow me in this article, you know that the Giants own the D'backs in San Francisco. But this game is in Arizona, and we get a huge park shift in the negative for Carlos Rodon. Rodon pitched a gem against Arizona at home 5 weeks ago with an 11-strikeout, two-walk stat line over 6 innings.

But the prior two starts in Arizona he got rocked for 9 earned runs in 11 innings. Add in Tommy Henry and in 5.50 ERA for the Diamondbacks and we get the recipe for another over.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Diamondbacks

Giants/Diamondbacks OVER 8.0 runs for 1.14 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code that nets new players a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Cleveland is on a 15-3 run in their last 18 games and surging towards the #3 seed in the American League playoffs. While they do not hit for a lot of power, they also do not strike out (15%). The Rangers have scored 4 runs or less in 16 out of their last 24.

MLB Best Bets for Guardians at Rangers

Guardians/Rangers UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Red Sox/Yankees OVER 7.5 runs for 1.1 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Giants/Diamondbacks OVER 8.0 runs for 1.14 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

Guardians/Rangers UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your $1,250 First Bet on Caesars plus tier and reward credits.

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available MLB player props, so we have an easy-to-use MLB odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.