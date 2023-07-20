MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Astros at Athletics

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props

Astros at Athletics, July 20

Mike Barner's season record: 15-19 (-7.02 units)

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Best Bets

During the success that the Astros have experienced in recent seasons, their lineup has done significant damage. They haven't been as productive this season, ranking in the middle of the pack in many offensive categories. Injuries have played a role in that, especially with Yordan Alvarez (oblique) having appeared in only 57 games. Jose Altuve (oblique) has also been limited to just 32 games.

If there has been a pleasant surprise in their lineup, it's Chas McCormick. Over his last 14 games, he is 20-for-51 (.392) with a .466 OBP. That has raised his batting average to .285 for the season. He has crushed left-handed pitchers, batting .333 with a .448 wOBA against them. That gives him a great opportunity to log at least one hit with the Athletics set to deploy Hogan Harris, who has struggled to keep hitters off base with his 1.47 WHIP.

Game Focus Best Bet Astros at Athletics: Chas McCormick over 0.5 hits (-190 DraftKings Sportsbook)

During McCormick's recent 14-game hot streak, he recorded at least two combined hits, runs and RBI 11 times. He launched five home runs, which helped him produce a total of 14 RBI and 13 runs scored. With how hot he is and how much Harris has struggled, taking him to record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI has a favorable opportunity to be profitable again.

Game Focus Best Bet: Chas McCormick over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook)

Harris is scheduled to start for the Athletics, but he has also been serving in a bulk relief role. Of his 10 appearances, only four of them were as a traditional starter. With his bloated WHIP, his pitch count has been rising quickly, which hasn't allowed him to pitch deep into too many games. Of his 10 appearances, he has recorded a least 17 outs just two times.

The last time Harris faced the Astros, he threw 77 pitches over five innings in a bulk relief role. This is a tough matchup for him, given that the Astros have a much higher OPS against left-handed pitchers (.760) than they do righties (.720). There is a chance this wager gets voided if the Athletics make a last-minute change and use Harris behind an opener, but if he does start, don't expect him to pitch deep into the game.

Game Focus Best Bet: Hogan Harris under 16.5 outs recorded (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook)

MLB Game Focus Best Bets for Astros at Athletics:

