MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Mariners vs. Athletics, Aug. 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props

Mariners vs. Athletics, Aug. 29

There are a bevy of games to wager on Tuesday with all 30 teams in action. Let's target a matchup between the Mariners and Athletics, highlighting some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 24-27 (-8.42 units)

Stay up to date on all the latest happenings in baseball betting markets with RotoWire's baseball betting tools featuring all the resources and content MLB fans need this season. From expert MLB picks to constantly updated MLB futures , MLB player futures and MLB odds , RotoWire has your baseball betting needs covered.

BetMGM is one of the top-rated credit card betting sites in the industry, and more and more sports books are now accepting both credit cards and PayPal.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Best Bets

The Mariners have the potential to score in bunches in this matchup. Starting for the Athletics will be Ken Waldichuk, who has a 5.54 FIP and 1.67 WHIP this season. He has been even worse on the road, where he has a 6.29 FIP and a 1.82 WHIP. Even with his struggles, the Athletics don't have many other viable starting options, so he remains a member of their rotation.

One member of the Mariners who could thrive against Waldichuk is Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez is on a hot streak, hitting 19-for-44 (.432) with four home runs and four doubles over his last 10 games. During that span, he recorded at least two combined hits, runs and RBI nine times. He only has a .728 OPS versus right-handed pitchers this season, but he has a .880 OPS against lefties.

Game Focus Best Bet Mariners vs. Athletics:

Teoscar Hernandez over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Taking the mound for the Mariners will be George Kirby, who has a 3.28 ERA that is backed by a 3.22 FIP. He has really stepped up his game at home, where he has a 2.98 FIP and a 0.89 WHIP. The last time he faced the Athletics, he allowed three runs over seven innings in Oakland while recording a victory.

There are a lot of factors that favor Kirby getting another win in this rematch. First, his offense should provide him with plenty of support against Waldichuk. Second, the Mariners have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, winning 12 of their last 13 games. Lastly, the Athletics have the highest bullpen ERA in baseball. At plus odds, taking a chance on Kirby to record a victory is appealing.

Game Focus Best Bet:

George Kirby to record a win (+115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

We're on the Mariners' lineup to have a big night. We're on Kirby to earn a victory. Taking the Mariners on the moneyline comes with too much juice at -310. When these two teams met Monday, the Mariners won 7-0. Of their last 12 wins, nine of them were by at least two runs. Let's roll with the runline at much more appealing odds.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Mariners -1.5 RL (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Game Focus Best Bets for Mariners vs. Athletics:

Here's a recap of my Game Focus Best Bets for Tuesday: