MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Marlins vs. Phillies, Game 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Best Bets for Marlins vs. Phillies NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Oct. 4

You can stay on top of all the latest baseball betting markets using RotoWire's baseball betting tools with all the resources and content MLB fans need this season. From daily MLB picks to up-to-the-minute MLB futures , MLB player futures and MLB odds , RotoWire has your baseball betting needs covered.

Last article: 2-2 (-0.52 RW Bucks)

2023 regular-season record: 33-40-1 (+9.16 RW Bucks)

For MLB DFS players, RotoWire just launched a revamped version of the MLB DFS Optimizer with more customizations than ever before. And be sure to check out the latest MLB sports betting promos as the season gets underway to find the best offers in your state.

Gear up for the MLB Playoffs with the best sportsbook promo codes to get the most bang for your buck. Kentucky launched sports betting on Sept. 28 and baseball fans in the Bluegrass State can get in on the action with the best Kentucky betting promos.

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Best Bets

It's quickly crunch time for the Marlins, who went out with a whimper in a 4-1 Game 1 loss Tuesday night. Josh Bell's pair of doubles were the only extra-base hits for Miami, but there's some hope for better offense Wednesday night despite the fact Aaron Nola is on the hill for Philadelphia.

Nola pitched to no shortage of contact against the Marlins this season, posting an 0-2 record and 6.75 ERA across 12 innings over three starts versus Miami. The talented trio of Luis Arraez, Bryan De La Cruz and Jorge Soler has notably gone a combined 12-for-38 with three doubles and a triple against Nola in their respective careers, while Arraez and De La Cruz have only struck out once between them against the right-hander. Meanwhile, Bell has slugged a pair of homers off Nola during their 28 encounters.

Marlins southpaw Braxton Garrett could also have an uphill battle if he doesn't bring his A-game, however. The southpaw enjoyed a breakout season which included a 6-3 record, 2.85 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 0.8 HR/9 across 79 road innings, but he pitched to a 5.40 ERA across 10 innings over two starts against Philly. Moreover, current Phillies bats own a .353 average, 1.049 OPS and 11 extra-base hits against Garrett over their respective careers.

One of Garrett's biggest tormentors has been Alec Bohm, who owns a .556 average and has struck out only once against Garrett in 10 career plate appearances. Bohm posted a .303 average and .384 wOBA against lefties this season while lacing seven of his 17 hits against them at home for extra bases.

Given that both pitchers have hit snags against their respective opponent a good bit and considering the game's stakes, I'm in the camp of some offense being generated on both sides early in the game, with the Phillies having just a bit more success in the first five innings.

MLB Focus Bets for Marlins at Phillies: