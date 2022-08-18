MLB Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Thursday, August 18

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Thursday, August 18

Last Article's Record: 1-2, -1.15 units

Season Record: 60-66, -4.53 units

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers -1.5, +110 vs. Oakland Athletics

Dane Dunning recently went through an ugly stretch where the Rangers lost eleven of his starts in a row, but he's actually been quite good at home this year, posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.13 ERA in Arlington. Meanwhile, Oakland starter Zach Logue comes into this game having allowed ten baserunners and six earned runs over 5.1 innings in his latest start, and previously allowed eight baserunners and four earned runs (two homers) in just 2.1 innings vs. the Rangers on May 28 (after which he was sent back to the minors). Good spot for Texas to even the series after losing the last two days.

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros F5 -0.5, +110 at Chicago White Sox

Astros starter Luis Garcia has been excellent on the road this year, posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in his away games. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito got clobbered by the Astros in their previous meeting this year, allowing ten baserunners and eight earned runs (two homers) over 5.0 innings. He's also been pretty bad at home this year, posting a 5.86 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in Chicago. It might also be worth noting that Houston has held a lead after five innings in all three games of this series.

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

New York Yankees F5 -0.5, +100 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Yankees have struggled of late, but hopefully have some momentum on their side following their dramatic come-from-behind win last night. Mainly though, I'm looking to fade Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios, who has been getting lit up on a consistent basis this year, most recently allowing 18 baserunners and 13 earned runs (four homers) over just his last two starts (7.2 innings total). This will also mark the home debut of the Yankees big free agent pickup Frankie Montas, who hasn't faced Toronto since May of last year (perhaps giving him a little bit more of an edge here). Back to Berrios for a moment, he allowed five earned runs over 5.1 innings in his previous trip to New York a few months ago. Edge to the Yankees today.

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

New York Mets -0.5, +115 at Atlanta Braves

Mets starter Jacob deGrom has been nearly untouchable since his recent return from the injured list, striking out 28 batters (while allowing only one walk) over 16.2 innings. One of those starts came vs. the Braves (who rank second in overall team strikeouts), where deGrom struck out 12 batters in just 5.2 innings while allowing just a pair of baserunners (both of whom scored on a 6th-inning homer to end deGrom's night). There's just little reason to expect much Braves scoring in this one, while Braves starter Max Fried will generally allow a couple/few runs per start (including taking losses vs. the Mets in his prior two starts against them). Good value at plus-money on the Mets holding an early lead.

